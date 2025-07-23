Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
86 inch LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

86 inch LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025

UK EU
Product Information Sheet

86 inch LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025

86UA74006LB
  • Euro Screenfill
  • dimension
  • details
  • Backports
  • webOS
  • remote
  • Technology
  • AI Processor
  • Xbox
  • Lifestyle
  • Sports
  • Movies
Euro Screenfill
dimension
details
Backports
webOS
remote
Technology
AI Processor
Xbox
Lifestyle
Sports
Movies

Key Features

  • Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • Smart webOS platform with advanced AI functionality plus all your favourite streaming services
  • Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
  • High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
More
iF Design Award Winner logo.

iF Design Award - Winner

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice -Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered."

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG UHD TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colourful marbles placed in different colors of pink, blue and purple. The alpha 7 4K AI Processor logo is embedded in the bottom right corner of the TV. Logo of LG UHD AI sits on the bottom left corner. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha AI processor.

See finer details with absolute clarity

Picture Quality webOS 25 Sound Quality Design Entertainment

Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.

The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.

4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life

LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.

Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colourful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

HDR10 Pro

Vibrant colours and brightness takes the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast.

A photo of a girl in a red sweater split down the middle to show the left side in SDR and the right side in HDR10 Pro. The right side of the image is more sharp and in contrast in comparison to the left side of the image.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardised picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

The next generation of LG AI TV

Learn More

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrade every year for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

A man playing guitar, a woman singing into a mic, and a man playing the piano are pictured. Soundwaves which are coming from them are seen to show sound emission and how sound quality is enhanced with Al Clear Sound.

AI Clear Sound

Precision tone correction enhances sound clarity for an exceptional audio experience.

LG NanoCell TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster powered by AI Processor

AI processing enhances TV sound for a more powerful sound experience.

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. Sound waves are graphically represented to fill the space showing how virtual 9.1.2 channels create a surround sound experience for the user.

All-encompassing surround sound with virtual 9.1.2 channels

Get the surround sound experience with just your LG TV. AI uses deep learning algorithms to make it feel as if sound is coming from 9.1.2 channels all around you.

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

WOW Interface lets you control sound easier from your TV

LG Soundbar is below an LG UHD TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.  

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Ultra Big TV

See all your favourite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.

 

 

LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.

*UA74 comes in a maximum of 86 inches and inches may vary by region.

Slim Design

Add a modern touch with a sleek design that blends into your space gracefully.

LG UHD TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern living room space. LG UHD TV depicts a colourful background.

*Slim Design applies to 65/55/50/43 inches of UA74.

*TV is shown wall-mounted; wall-mounting requires a separate wall-mount bracket which is not included but sold separately. Images for illustrative purposes only.

Powerful Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with VRR. Get your game on without lag hindering your performance.

 

 

Hands holding game controller in front of a screen showing a race car video game. VRR logo is at the upper left corner. Nvidia GeForce Now logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz. 

FILMMAKER MODE

 

Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE, which ensures visuals are as close as possible to their original form.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG NanoCell TV. Bottom left of the image has the FILMMAKER MODE™ logo. Below the image are logos for Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV and LG Channels.

*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K UHD LED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD LED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ready (requires Magic Remote)

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Ready (requires Magic Remote)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

AUDIO

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • CI Slot

    1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

  • USB Input

    x2 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096533222

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Standard Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 