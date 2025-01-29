Our most advanced TV to date, explore LG OLED evo TVs. Powered by LG's latest Alpha 11 4K AI processor, you can enjoy unparalleled realism, breathtaking brightness, and infinite contrast for the ultimate cinematic immersion. Shop the range, including the LG OLED 65 G4, and see the difference OLED evo panels make.

See our guide on : How to measure and read TV sizes