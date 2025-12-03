About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam Q Mini Projector, 4K UHD, 120" screen, RGB Laser, 600 ANSI Lumens, Silver

PU600U
Front view of LG CineBeam Q Mini Projector, 4K UHD, 120" screen, RGB Laser, 600 ANSI Lumens, Silver - PU600U
side view with circular speaker design and handle on top
left front angled view with handle and lens
right rear angled view showing ports and ventilation
Front view of LG CineBeam Q Mini Projector, 4K UHD, 120" screen, RGB Laser, 600 ANSI Lumens, Silver - PU600U
side view with circular speaker design and handle on top
left front angled view with handle and lens
right rear angled view showing ports and ventilation
Key Features

  • 4K UHD Maximal 120-inch screen.
  • DCI-P3 154% (Overall), RGB Laser, 450,000:1 Contrast ratio.
  • 600 ANSI Lumens brightness.
  • Minimal size & Design.
  • Built-in 4W mono speaker.
  • Auto Screen Adjustment.
More
LG CineBeam Q





Brighter Cinematic 4K

Brighter Cinematic 4K

Side image of the LG CineBeam Q pu600u projector.

Side image of the LG CineBeam Q pu600u projector.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Based on internal testing, brightness has been upgraded from 500 to 600 ANSI Lumens compared to the previous CineBeam Q model (HU710PB).

4K UHD 120" screen, minimal Q design, 600 ANSI Lumens brightness, DCI-P3 154%, triple laser, 450,000:1 contrast ratio, auto screen adjustment

4K UHD 120" screen, minimal Q design, 600 ANSI Lumens brightness, DCI-P3 154%, triple laser, 450,000:1 contrast ratio, auto screen adjustment

Be cinematic anywhere

Enjoy a quality cinematic experience anywhere, with our compact but fully ready projector.

Video of LG CineBeam Q projector.

Video of LG CineBeam Q projector.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

PICTURE QUALITYDESIGNEASY SETUP

Compact as ever. Sharper than ever.

Its 4K UHD resolution delivers sharp detail and lifelike clarity, even on a grand 120-inch screen. Enjoy vibrant colours and deep contrast with a DCI-P3 154% colour gamut and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, creating an immersive viewing experience — now 20% brighter than the previous CineBeam Q.

4K UHD

3840x2160 Resolution

DCI-P3 154%

(Overall) Colour gamut, RGB Laser

450,000:1

Contrast ratio

600

ANSI Lumens brightness

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

4K UHD 2160p

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

FHD 1080p

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment

*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.

*Based on internal testing, brightness has been upgraded from 500 to 600 ANSI Lumens compared to the previous CineBeam Q model (HU710PB).

20% Brighter view now

With 600 ANSI Lumens brightness, the CineBeam Q now delivers a 20% brighter view**, making every scene feel more captivating than ever.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**Based on internal testing, brightness has been upgraded from 500 to 600 ANSI Lumens compared to the previous CineBeamQ model (HU710PB).

See the full colour spectrum

With a wide colour gamut 154% DCI-P3 (Overall), the CineBeam Q delivers accurate and vibrant colour representation.

*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Rich colours powered by triple laser

The RGB Laser delivers rich colours and high brightness for more immersive viewing.

*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

*RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Deep black for richer details

Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio brings out clear details and deep black, enhancing vibrancy throughout every scene.

*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Minimal Q design

Compact and lightweight, this projector is packed with powerful performance. Its minimal design is easy to move and blends seamlessly into any space.

LG CineBeam projector being disassembled and reassembled.

LG CineBeam Q

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Handle with ease

Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K resolution content on any surface – walls, screens, or even ceilings.

Persona sosteniendo el asa giratoria 360° del CineBeam Q.
Video mostrando el asa giratoria 360° del LG CineBeam Q.
Persona cargando el CineBeam Q fácilmente con su asa portátil.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Simple start, splendid view

Forget the hassle. With smart features that adapt to your space, the CineBeam Q ensures a quick and easy setup every time.

Auto Screen Adjustment

Screen setup is faster and easier than ever. The CineBeam Q automatically adjusts the focus and the keystone.

Screen Scaling/Shifting

Easily adjust your screen size and position to fit your wall.

Wall Colour Adjustment

Choose from 8 different colour presets to match your wall colour, enhancing the most optimised screen setting.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.

*For LG CineBeam Q (PU600U), the screen scaling/shifting feature may require a user update

*Screen scaling and screen shifting features will be available starting January 2026 through an automatic software update, provided the device is connected to the internet.

Image of webOS home UI and remote control.

webOS:
Open a world of content

Using webOS, explore a world of content with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with upgrades—up to four times over five years. A CES Innovation Awardee in the cybersecurity category, webOS keeps your privacy and data secure with every update.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG CineBeam projector models, set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.

*LG CineBeam projector models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.

*webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.

Fully ready to connect

Airplay & Screen Share 1)

From phone to cinema

Freely share entertainment from your mobile device and laptop with the CineBeam Q. Use AirPlay* for Apple devices and Screen Share** for Android devices. Enjoy videos, photos, and music on a large screen.

Bluetooth & 4W speaker 2)

Cinematic surround sound

The CineBeam Q supports Bluetooth pairing with dual audio output, connecting two devices simultaneously. You can also experience booming music through its built-in speakers.

External battery compatibility 3)

You can use it outdoors by connecting an external battery to the USB Type-C port.

1) *Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. This projector supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

**Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

***Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.

***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

2) *Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

3) *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.

In line with various interfaces

The CineBeam Q is compatible with various interfaces. Connect to devices that you want using its convenient ports.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.

Your space, redefined with AI-powered projection

Reimagine your space every day with AI-generated visuals* projected onto the walls through your LG CineBeam projector. Instantly transform your environment into an innovative interior design by creating personalised AI images** that perfectly suit your mood.

Video of the LG CineBeam projecting the Jector AI screen

Side image of the LG CineBeam Q pu600u projector.

*To use the service, Jector AI app download via LG Content Store and separate account registration are required. Jector AI is available on the models with webOS 6.0, webOS 23, or webOS 24.
**A $6.99 monthly subscription is required for generating more than three AI images per month, whether with or without audio.
***Image generation time may vary depending on the complexity of the image.
***Jector AI supports English and Korean only.

LG Projection Calculator

Will it fit my space?

To make sure the projector will work in your space, use the LG Projection Calculator.

Calculate now!

What's in the box

1/2. Adapter+Power cord, 3. Remote control

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Print

Key Spec

  • Native Resolution - Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen) - Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    600

  • Light Source - Type

    3Ch Laser
    (R, G, B)

  • Contrast Ratio - Contrast Ratio

    450,000:1

  • Features - Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Sound - Output

    4W

  • Features - Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Features - Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Fixed

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    600

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    450,000:1

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29 db(A)↓

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27 db(A)↓

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    25 db(A)↓

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Motorized, Auto

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    50" ~ 120"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    100"@2.66m

  • Throw Ratio

    1.2

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    100.0%

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    3Ch Laser
    (R, G, B)

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

SOUND

  • Output

    4W

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice lll

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    Atmos Support & Pass Through

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    80 x 135 x 135mm

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    1.49kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 65W(Type-C)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • RF

    RF

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

    2 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out, 20V/3.25A In)

FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS24 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

    Yes

  • Contents Suggestion

    Yes

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition - Buit-in

    LG ThinQ (Through MIC on Magic Remote)

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    Works with Apple Homekit

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    Yes (On/Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • TruMotion

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • Real Cinema

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    Yes (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    Yes (4K)

  • FILMMAKER mode

    Yes

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Auto Keystone

    Yes (Auto Screen Adjustment)

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    Yes

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom: Silver, Front/Rear: Black

  • Local Key

    One Key

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Remote Control - Normal

    Yes

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

