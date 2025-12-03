We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam Q Mini Projector, 4K UHD, 120" screen, RGB Laser, 600 ANSI Lumens, Silver
Brighter Cinematic 4K
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Based on internal testing, brightness has been upgraded from 500 to 600 ANSI Lumens compared to the previous CineBeam Q model (HU710PB).
Be cinematic anywhere
Enjoy a quality cinematic experience anywhere, with our compact but fully ready projector.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Compact as ever. Sharper than ever.
Its 4K UHD resolution delivers sharp detail and lifelike clarity, even on a grand 120-inch screen. Enjoy vibrant colours and deep contrast with a DCI-P3 154% colour gamut and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, creating an immersive viewing experience — now 20% brighter than the previous CineBeam Q.
4K UHD 2160p
FHD 1080p
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment
*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
*Based on internal testing, brightness has been upgraded from 500 to 600 ANSI Lumens compared to the previous CineBeam Q model (HU710PB).
20% Brighter view now
With 600 ANSI Lumens brightness, the CineBeam Q now delivers a 20% brighter view**, making every scene feel more captivating than ever.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Based on internal testing, brightness has been upgraded from 500 to 600 ANSI Lumens compared to the previous CineBeamQ model (HU710PB).
See the full colour spectrum
With a wide colour gamut 154% DCI-P3 (Overall), the CineBeam Q delivers accurate and vibrant colour representation.
*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Rich colours powered by triple laser
The RGB Laser delivers rich colours and high brightness for more immersive viewing.
*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
*RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Deep black for richer details
Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio brings out clear details and deep black, enhancing vibrancy throughout every scene.
*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Minimal Q design
Compact and lightweight, this projector is packed with powerful performance. Its minimal design is easy to move and blends seamlessly into any space.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Handle with ease
Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K resolution content on any surface – walls, screens, or even ceilings.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Simple start, splendid view
Forget the hassle. With smart features that adapt to your space, the CineBeam Q ensures a quick and easy setup every time.
Auto Screen Adjustment
Screen setup is faster and easier than ever. The CineBeam Q automatically adjusts the focus and the keystone.
Screen Scaling/Shifting
Easily adjust your screen size and position to fit your wall.
Wall Colour Adjustment
Choose from 8 different colour presets to match your wall colour, enhancing the most optimised screen setting.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.
*For LG CineBeam Q (PU600U), the screen scaling/shifting feature may require a user update
*Screen scaling and screen shifting features will be available starting January 2026 through an automatic software update, provided the device is connected to the internet.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*Supported services may differ by country.
New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program
Get the benefits from the latest features and software with upgrades—up to four times over five years. A CES Innovation Awardee in the cybersecurity category, webOS keeps your privacy and data secure with every update.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG CineBeam projector models, set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.
*LG CineBeam projector models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.
*webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.
Fully ready to connect
Airplay & Screen Share 1)
From phone to cinema
Freely share entertainment from your mobile device and laptop with the CineBeam Q. Use AirPlay* for Apple devices and Screen Share** for Android devices. Enjoy videos, photos, and music on a large screen.
Bluetooth & 4W speaker 2)
Cinematic surround sound
The CineBeam Q supports Bluetooth pairing with dual audio output, connecting two devices simultaneously. You can also experience booming music through its built-in speakers.
1) *Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. This projector supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
**Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
2) *Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
3) *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.
In line with various interfaces
The CineBeam Q is compatible with various interfaces. Connect to devices that you want using its convenient ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.
Your space, redefined with AI-powered projection
Reimagine your space every day with AI-generated visuals* projected onto the walls through your LG CineBeam projector. Instantly transform your environment into an innovative interior design by creating personalised AI images** that perfectly suit your mood.
|*To use the service, Jector AI app download via LG Content Store and separate account registration are required. Jector AI is available on the models with webOS 6.0, webOS 23, or webOS 24.
**A $6.99 monthly subscription is required for generating more than three AI images per month, whether with or without audio.
***Image generation time may vary depending on the complexity of the image.
***Jector AI supports English and Korean only.
LG Projection Calculator
Will it fit my space?
To make sure the projector will work in your space, use the LG Projection Calculator.
What's in the box
1/2. Adapter+Power cord, 3. Remote control
Key Spec
Native Resolution - Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen) - Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
600
Light Source - Type
3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)
Contrast Ratio - Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
Features - Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
Sound - Output
4W
Features - Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Features - Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Projection Lens - Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
600
CONTRAST RATIO
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
NOISE
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29 db(A)↓
Energy Saving Med.
27 db(A)↓
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
25 db(A)↓
UNIFORMITY
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
PROJECTION LENS
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Motorized, Auto
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION IMAGE
Screen Size
50" ~ 120"
Standard (lens to wall)
100"@2.66m
Throw Ratio
1.2
PROJECTION OFFSET
Projection Offset
100.0%
LIGHT SOURCE
Type
3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
LANGUAGE
OSD Languages
Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish
ASPECT RATIO
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
SOUND
Output
4W
Clear Voice
Clear Voice lll
Dolby Atmos compatible
Atmos Support & Pass Through
SIZE
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
80 x 135 x 135mm
WEIGHT
Net Weight (kg or g)
1.49kg
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
Power Supply
Adapter 65W(Type-C)
TEMPERATURE
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
RF
RF
USB Type-C
Yes
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
USB Type-C (Display, Charging)
2 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out, 20V/3.25A In)
FEATURES
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS24 (Smart)
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
Background Image
Yes
Premium CP
Yes
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
Yes
Contents Suggestion
Yes
Internet Browser
Yes
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ (Through MIC on Magic Remote)
AI Speaker Compatibility
Works with Apple Homekit
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes (eARC)
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
HDCP
HDCP2.2
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
Setting Guide
Yes
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
Yes (On/Off)
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
Processor
Quad Core
HDR
HDR10, HLG
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
TruMotion
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
Real Cinema
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
Upscaler
Yes (4K)
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (4K)
FILMMAKER mode
Yes
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
Yes
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
Auto Keystone
Yes (Auto Screen Adjustment)
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
Smooth Gradation
Yes
Black Level Control
Yes
Noise Reduction
Yes
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
Store Mode
Yes
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom: Silver, Front/Rear: Black
Local Key
One Key
Kensington Lock
Yes
ACCESSORY
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
Remote Control - Normal
Yes
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
