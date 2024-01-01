Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G4 OLED 83'' TV & US95TR Soundbar

Product Information Sheet
OLED83G45LW.US95TR

LG G4 OLED 83'' TV & US95TR Soundbar

83" LG OLED G45 and LG UD95TR Soundbar
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG OLED evo OLED83G45LW TV with world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem written in gold

OLED83G45LW

83 inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV 2024 - Wall mount version
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of Soundbar, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

US95TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 9.1.5 channel US95TR 2024

TV details

A video opens showing the LG OLED G4 facing 45 degrees to the right with a purple and orange abstract artwork on screen against an orange backdrop with 3D spheres. The OLED TV rotates to face the front. On the bottom right there is an logo of LG alpha 11 AI processor chipset.

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

alpha 11 AI Processor

11 years of expertise packed into one chipset

The only chipset dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

*Screen images simulated.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

 

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included. 

**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

Zero Gap

An iconic design in sight and sound

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

Clean looks at one with
the wall

Merges elegantly against your wall with no gap³.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

Soundbar details

Triple Level Spatial Sound

A virtual layer creates lifelike sound

Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.

**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

***Screen images simulated. 

****If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

9.1.5ch Surround Sound

Mesmerizing sound all around

Elevate your LG TV with 810W 9.1.5ch surround sound, a subwoofer, up-firing rear speakers, and the immersive excellence of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and rear speakers, looping around the sofa and living space. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro detects what you're watching from a vast range of genres, then applies the ideal settings.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

HD Streaming

 

Streams in stunning HD

Stream from your favorite platforms without compression through lossless HD support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and Chromecast. 

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.

**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

Compatibility

Use the platform of your choice

LG Soundbars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services. You can easily control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.

**Google is a trademark of Google LLC, and the Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

***Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple AirPlay 2 are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries. 

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1847 x 1057 x 28.0

TV Weight without Stand

40.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes (Up to 4 views)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2028

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1847 x 1057 x 28.0

Packaging Weight (kg)

56.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1847 x 1115 x 321

TV Stand (WxD)

501 x 321

TV Weight without Stand

40.9

TV Weight with Stand

47.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096020197

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED83G45LW)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED83G45LW)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED83G45LW)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED83G45LW)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED83G45LW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

1250 x 63 x 135 mm

Rear Speaker

159 x 223 x 142 mm

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Optical

1

Works with Google Home

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

1250 x 63 x 135 mm

Rear Speaker

159 x 223 x 142 mm

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

WEIGHT

Main

5.65 kg

Rear Speaker (2EA)

4.08 kg

Subwoofer

10.0 kg

Gross Weight

26.4 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806098745548

Buy Directly from LG

83" LG OLED G45 and LG UD95TR Soundbar

OLED83G45LW.US95TR

LG G4 OLED 83'' TV & US95TR Soundbar

Product Information Sheet