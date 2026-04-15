97 inch OLED AI M5 TV & StanbyME 2 Screen & XT7S Speaker & Folio Cover Bundle

*Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.

*LG OLED displays have been certified by Intertek for 0.1ms response time (Gray-to-Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance.