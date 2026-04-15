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97 inch OLED AI M5 TV & StanbyME 2 Screen & XT7S Speaker & Folio Cover Bundle

97 inch OLED AI M5 TV & StanbyME 2 Screen & XT7S Speaker & Folio Cover Bundle

OLED97M59LA.27LXXT7AC001
lg-signature-oled-m5-2025-97-video
Front view of 97 inch OLED AI M5 TV & StanbyME 2 Screen & XT7S Speaker & Folio Cover Bundle OLED97M59LA.27LXXT7AC001
side view
details view
details view
WebOS
AI Picture and Sound Pro
LG AI Magic Remote
Up to 3x Brighter
Zero Connect Technology
Superior OLED-dedicated AI processor
Award view
life stye
Extra wide viewing angle
Ultimate movies
Ultimate gaming
lg-signature-oled-m5-2025-97-video
Front view of 97 inch OLED AI M5 TV & StanbyME 2 Screen & XT7S Speaker & Folio Cover Bundle OLED97M59LA.27LXXT7AC001
side view
details view
details view
WebOS
AI Picture and Sound Pro
LG AI Magic Remote
Up to 3x Brighter
Zero Connect Technology
Superior OLED-dedicated AI processor
Award view
life stye
Extra wide viewing angle
Ultimate movies
Ultimate gaming

Key Features

  • OLED TV - 4K wireless transfer with visually lossless quality through the Zero Connect Box
  • OLED TV - 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • StanbyME2 Screen - Detachable, Super Portable Screen with USB-C and built-in battery with 4 hours of playback
  • Speaker - WOW Orchestra - XT7S and StanbyMe audio work in harmony
  • Folio Cover - Use your StanbyME 2 like a tablet with the Folio cover
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 4
Front view of 97 inch LG OLED evo M5 4K Smart TV 2025 OLED97M59LA

OLED97M59LA

True Wireless TV 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED AI M5 with 4K 120Hz Video & Audio Transfer
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.

27LX6TDGA

StanbyME 2 Portable & Wireless 27” Touch Screen on stand with 4hr battery
Product Information Sheet
Front view

XT7S

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S
1015 WUSB PD
Front image of LG StandbyME

ACQ30764004

StanbyME 2 Folio Cover

TV Details

2025 CES Innovation Awards badge with a Best of Innovation citation.

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree(OLED M5, 83")

Video Display

Reviewed Awards CES 2025 logo.

Reviewed Awards - CES 2025

“The M5’s wireless capability improves on every measure of picture quality and signal distance.”

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered.”

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Title reads, World’s first and only True Wireless TV with LG OLED G5’s picture quality.

True Wireless TV with 4K 120Hz video and audio transfer

4K wireless transfer is here. Our True Wireless technology frees you from the limits of wired connections while still delivering breathtaking picture and sound like a wired TV.

Messy TV setup, all the peripherals under the TV with a lot of wires. The setup suddenly disappears to reveal an LG True Wireless TV. No wires in sight.

Experience visually lossless 4K clarity, just like a wired TV

Our True Wireless technology with 4K 120Hz video and audio transfer ensures you get the same viewing experience like a wired TV. Enjoy content with minimal delays and no compromises on visual quality.

LG OLED M5 TV screen showing a cave interior looking out to the sky. Detail is impressive showing visually lossless 4K quality.

*Visually lossless from internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 with actual performance depending on settings, environment conditions, and usage. 

Play seamlessly with extreme low-latency wireless gaming

Certified for smooth and seamless wireless gaming performance. Enjoy 120Hz, Intertek-certified 0.1ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, ClearMR 9000, and more.

LG OLED M5 TV with a game being played on its screen showcasing the smooth and seamless gameplay. Zero Connect Box is seen, but blends well with the space. Nvidia G-Sync logo, AMD FreeSync Premium logo and Intertek certification for 0.1ms response time are seen. Gaming certifications are visible.
Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and other game-related certifications are also visible.

*Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance. 

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.

*LG OLED displays have been certified by Intertek for 0.1ms response time (Gray-to-Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance.

Break free from the limits of wired TV

Enjoy the freedom of an effortless setup, giving you a clean, open space. Plug in your other devices to the Zero Connect Box and go wire-free.

Location-Free

The Zero Connect Box is easy to install anywhere. Without the need for a direct connection to the TV, you can design your space any way you like. 

Clutter-Free

Transform your space to be as visually pleasing as possible. Keep everything clean and neat without cable clutter around your TV.

Hassle-Free

Plug all your devices into the Zero Connect Box instead of your TV and conveniently create your perfect entertainment setup.

Simplify flush-fit wall installation with Zero Connect Box

Mount your TV to the wall with less hassle. Since your Zero Connect Box wirelessly connects other devices to your TV, there's no need for additional wall modifications that may incur added costs.

Side-by-side comparison of a wired TV and LG True Wireless TV when it comes to installation. On the wired TV side, extra construction seemed to be needed to try to hide all other devices behind the TV. The messy setup and wires can still be seen through the gaps. Label reads, in-wall installation with extra cost. On the LG True Wireless side, the TV is wall-mounted cleanly to the wall. No wires or devices are visible. Label reads, no hassle, cost-free installation.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

*Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.

Our most brilliant alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 for the best viewing experience

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning colour and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is against a dark background. It glows with purple and blue light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 6.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 2.2 times faster operation, CPU. 3.6 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

1.5X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Max

The alpha 11 Al Processor Gen2's new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to 1.5X brighter visuals.

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

*Peak brightness is 1.5X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements.

*Peak brightness is 1.5X higher than non OLED evo except 97”.

Title reads, Experience Perfect Black OLED, only with LG OLED.

Perfect Black & Colour whether it's bright or dark, only with LG OLED TV

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast. Also has earned UL eyesafe verification for a more comfortable watching experience by reducing blue light emissions.

LG OLED TV showing a visual comparison between a display with Perfect Colour and Perfect Black and one without. UL and eyesafe certifications are visible with text prompting to check the marks.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*LG OLED TV displays have been certified as Circadian Performance Factor by eyesafe®

*Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes. 

Perfect Colour

100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant Colours even in sunlight or dark environments.

Colourful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Colour as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to its 100% Colour Fidelity, 100% Colour Volume claim. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Colour certification mark.

*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

AI Picture Pro brings every pixel to life

AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer, and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each pixel to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more Colourful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and Colours.

*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Installation Guide

Set up your LG OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV with ease using the wall bracket, and connect the Zero Connect Box for a clean, wireless installation.

Zero Connect Box Setup

Easily position and connect the Zero Connect Box for stable performance and seamless wireless transmission.

Step-by-step video on how to connect and position the Zero Connect Box for the LG OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV.

FAQ

Q.

How to create a clean home cinema setup without cables?  

A.

To create a clean home cinema setup without cables, keep your space free from the distraction of cable clutter with LG True Wireless TV. You can create your ideal movie watching setup for ultimate cinema immersion. Enjoy the freedom of an effortless setup, giving you a clean, open space. Plug in your other devices to the Zero Connect Box and go wire-free.1

 

1Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

Q.

Is a wireless TV's performance as good as a wired one when watching movies? 

A.

Yes the performance is just as good as a wired TV. Our True Wireless technology with 4K video and audio transfer ensures you get the same viewing experience like a wired TV. The LG OLED evo M5 is a top-tier choice for home cinema enthusiasts, featuring Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker®1 Mode with Ambient Light Compensation for cinematic accuracy. Powered by the α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen2, it offers enhanced depth and detail with AI Picture Pro, while AI Sound Pro  enables immersive 11.1.2-channel audio. LG’s upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate technology boosts screen brightness by up to three times compared to conventional OLED models. The M5 has also received UL “Perfect Black” and “Perfect Colour" verification,2 along with verifications from Intertek for 100 percent colour fidelity and 100 percent colour volume. A “Perfect” grade by TÜV Rheinland3 further affirms the M5’s capability to maintain clarity even in bright indoor conditions.

Expereince visually lossless 4K clarity even when watching wirelessly with the World's first True Wireless TV with LG OLED G5's picture quality.4


1Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

2LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

3LG 2025 65-inch M5 has received TÜV certification for True Visual Experience with Indoor lighting.
True Visual Experience certification by TÜV means that the product achieved the highest grade “Perfect” in all five metrics for ambient visual quality (blackness, vividness, perceptual contrast length, gradation precision and ambient contrast modulation) when tested in accordance with IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards up to 500lux.

4Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

 

Q.

How can I reduce cable clutter in my gaming area? 

 

A.

You can minimise cable clutter in your gaming area and enjoy top-tier gaming performance.
The M5 is the optimal TV for those seeking both a superb gaming experience and a more flexible, cleaner setup. The Zero Connect Box1 enables consoles to be placed within reach – on a nearby shelf, inside a cabinet, or next to the sofa.2 As a result, there are no cables between the TV and entertainment devices. Only LG’s True Wireless TV frees you from the limits of wired connections while still delivering breathtaking picture and sound, just like a wired TV3. Create your clean dream setup for wireless gaming.3 Go wire-free, clutter-free, and be free to style your space any way you want.

 

1Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

2To ensure the best experience across different environments, it is recommended to use non-metalic cabinet.

3Wireless LG OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen .
Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required. 

Q.

Is picture and sound quality on wireless TVs good enough for gaming? 

A.

Yes, the picture and sound quality on wireless TVs is good enough for gaming. The OLED evo M5 TV,  the world's first True Wireless TV with LG OLED G5's picture quality, lets you play seamlessly with extreme low-latency wireless gaming, even during fast-paced action at up to 4K 144Hz.1 Certified by Intertek for Qualified Gaming Performance,2 the M5 features an ultra-fast response time of less than 0.1ms, delivering smooth, vibrant visuals in razor-sharp clarity. Discover the joys of high-performance, wireless gaming3 on a True Wireless TV that's Nvidia G-Sync compatible and  AMD FreeSync Premium certified.4

 

1144Hz applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inch.
144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment

2LG OLED displays have been certified by Intertek for 0.1ms response time (Gray-to-Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance

3Wireless LG OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen .
Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

4Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

Q.

Which is the best LG OLED TV?

 
A.

The LG OLED evo G5 stands as the ultimate choice, offering stunning picture quality. Experience top visual quality with UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Colour in the world's first TV to get a perfect-grade TÜV Rheinland's True Visual Experience with Indoor Lighting certification.1
 Its Perfect Black1 levels ensure an immersive experience in both bright and dark environments. Powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 with AI Picture Pro, LG OLED analyze 8.3 million pixels in real time to express exquisite details and add depth for realistic pictures. The Brightness Booster Ultimate delivers up to 3x brighter visuals, with its advanced light-emitting structure and light control algorithm powered by alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2.
Also introducing the True Wireless TV, LG OLED evo M5, with LG OLED G5's picture quality, it redefines the TV expereince for a clean and clutter-free setup.2

 

1LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
LG 2025 65-inch M5/G5/C5/B5 have received TUV certification for True Visual Experience with Indoor lighting.
True Visual Experience certification by TUV means that the product achieved the highest grade "Perfect" in all five metrics for ambient visual quality (blackness, vividness, perceptual contrast length,
gradation precision, and ambient contrast modulation) when tested in accordance with IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards up to 500lux.

2Wireless LG OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen .
Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required. 

Q.

Are OLED TV good for gaming?

A.

Of course! Meet the LG OLED evo M5, designed to deliver an incredible gaming experience. With its wireless technology, it delivers a tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience even during fast-paced action. Enjoy 4K 144Hz,1 Intertek-certified 0.1ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync compatible and  AMD FreeSync Premium, ClearMR 9000, and more.2
Experience wireless freedom with a wireless gaming setup. Plug all your devices into the Zero Connect Box instead of your TV and conveniently create your own ideal entertainment setup.

 

1144Hz applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inch.
144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment

2LG OLED displays have been certified by Intertek for 0.1ms response time (Gray-to-Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance
True Wireless is based on NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation for reducing stuttering, low input lag, and flicker-free performance.
clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

3Wireless LG OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen .
Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.   

StanbyME2 Screen  Details

LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.

LG StanbyME 2,
Unframe your world

*Image shows Folio Cover accessory, Strap & Wall Mount Holder accessory; accessories not included, available to purchase separately.

Super Portable Screen

Roll it, hang it, detach it

Explore different ways to enjoy content and express your style. Roll the screen around with the adjustable stand. Detach it and hang it up. Or use it like a tablet with the folio cover.

 

* Strap & Wall Mount Holder accessories not included - available to purchase on our site soon

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Speaker Details

The LG StanbyME is placed in the living room. The LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S is placed under the screen. The screen shows a sci-fi movie.

The LG StanbyME is placed in the living room. The LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S is placed under the screen. The screen shows a sci-fi movie.

Stylishly enhances
your StanbyME’s sound

The LG XT7S and StanbyME combo matches any interior design. The speaker moves with the screen, creating an enhanced home entertainment experience.

Folio Cover Details

Different living spaces showing the different ways to use and enjoy the LG StanbyME 2 screen. Some spaces show it propped up like a tablet using the folio cover. Other spaces show it hung on the wall as a stylish addition to the interior design. Other spaces are showing how the screen can be easily mounted on the rollable, adjustable TV stand.

Images also show other accessories available for StanbyME 2 - sold separately.
StanbyME 2 sold separately.
Print

Key Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

2155 x 1235 x 28.2

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

57.5

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 120Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2029

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Object Remastering)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (3 port))

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

2155 x 1235 x 28.2

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2715 x 1530 x 335

Packaging Weight (kg)

101.0

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

2155 x 1628 x 580

TV Stand (WxD)

1658 x 580

TV Weight without Stand

57.5

TV Weight with Stand

64.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

600 x 400

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096481363

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 200~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Premium Magic Remote PM25 with NFC

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED97M59LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED97M59LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED97M59LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED97M59LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED97M59LA)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(OLED97M59LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

623 x 364 x 28.5

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1265 x 210 x 580

Packaging Weight (kg)

21.0

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

623 x 1265 x 398

TV Stand (WxD)

398 x 398

TV Weight without Stand

4.3

TV Weight with Stand

15.2

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

QHD

Display Resolution

QHD (2,560 x 1,440)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

GAMING

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Picture Mode

8 modes

AUDIO

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

10W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ready (requires Magic Remote)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Yes (requires dedicated speakers)

Speaker Direction

Side Firing

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

Magic Remote Control

Ready (requires Magic Remote)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096530061

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 1)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

HDMI Input

1ea (supports eARC)

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0 2ea / 5V power only 1ea)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz, Battery Built-in (4Hours)

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Mini Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27LX6TDGA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27LX6TDGA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27LX6TDGA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27LX6TDGA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27LX6TDGA)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(27LX6TDGA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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All Spec

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX5

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Speaker

326 x 78 x 87 mm

Carton Box

365 x 136 x 152 mm

WEIGHT

Net Weight

0.9 kg

Gross Weight

1.68 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096547403

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch (2Way)

Output Power

20W

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

16

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

6 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

42 x 80 mm

Tweeter Unit Size

20mm x 2

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

Passive Radiator

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(XT7S)
extension:pdf
EPS(XT7S)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(XT7S)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(XT7S)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimension (W x H x D, cm)

Folio Cover: 61,8 x 44,6 x 0,33 | Folio Cover Bracket: 10,5 x 11,1 x 1,46

Product Weight (kg)

0,8 kg

GENERAL

Category

Others

Part Number

ACQ30764004

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

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