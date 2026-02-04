About Cookies on This Site

StanbyME 2 Folio Cover

StanbyME 2 Folio Cover

ACQ30764004
Front image of LG StandbyME
Key Features

  • Use your StanbyME 2 like a tablet with the Folio cover
  • Protect the screen when out and about
  • Easily stand the StanbyME 2 upright for comfortable viewing
Different living spaces showing the different ways to use and enjoy the LG StanbyME 2 screen. Some spaces show it propped up like a tablet using the folio cover. Other spaces show it hung on the wall as a stylish addition to the interior design. Other spaces are showing how the screen can be easily mounted on the rollable, adjustable TV stand.

Images also show other accessories available for StanbyME 2 - sold separately.
StanbyME 2 sold separately.
All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    ACQ30764004

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, cm)

    Folio Cover: 61,8 x 44,6 x 0,33 | Folio Cover Bracket: 10,5 x 11,1 x 1,46

  • Product Weight (kg)

    0,8 kg

