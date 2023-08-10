About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

More Choice, so Much More to Love

LG QNED now comes with bigger sizes, higher specs, and more choices than ever. Whether you're seeking a best-in-class Mini LED TV or a stunning all-around 4K TV, a TV for gaming, movies, sport, or more, your ideal LG QNED is waiting for you.​

Table Caption
Features QNED86 QNED81 QNED75
On QNED85, there is a watercolour image with spreading green and red colours.
On QNED80, there is a watercolor image with spreading pink and green colors.
On QNED75, there is a watercolor image with spreading purple and turquoise colors.
Display 4K 86“ / 75“ / 65" / 55" 4K 86“ / 75“ / 65" / 55" 4K 75“ / 65" / 55" / 50"/ 43"
miniLED miniLED - -
Precision Dimming Precision Dimming Precision Dimming (86") / Dimming Pro (75/65/55/50") Dimming Pro
Colour QNED Colour Pro / 100% Colour Volume QNED Colour QNED Colour
Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast
Audio 2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos / AI Sound Pro 2.2 Ch. / 40W (86") / 2.0Ch. / 20W (75/65/55/50") / AI Sound Pro 2.0Ch. / 20W / AI Sound Pro
Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
HDR Dolby Vision / HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Bandwidth HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.0
HDMI features ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR -
Gaming Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG
Smart Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 & Home Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 & Home Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 & Home
Voice Control Remote Remote Remote
Platform webOS 23 webOS 23 webOS 23

*Images and specifications of each product may vary by region, country or screen size.
*Product design and specifications may vary by country or screen size.