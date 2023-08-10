We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
More Choice, so Much More to Love
LG QNED now comes with bigger sizes, higher specs, and more choices than ever. Whether you're seeking a best-in-class Mini LED TV or a stunning all-around 4K TV, a TV for gaming, movies, sport, or more, your ideal LG QNED is waiting for you.
|Features
|QNED86
|QNED81
|QNED75
|
|
|
|Display
|4K 86“ / 75“ / 65" / 55"
|4K 86“ / 75“ / 65" / 55"
|4K 75“ / 65" / 55" / 50"/ 43"
|miniLED
|miniLED
|-
|-
|Precision Dimming
|Precision Dimming
|Precision Dimming (86") / Dimming Pro (75/65/55/50")
|Dimming Pro
|Colour
|QNED Colour Pro / 100% Colour Volume
|QNED Colour
|QNED Colour
|Ultra Contrast
|Ultra Contrast
|Ultra Contrast
|Ultra Contrast
|Audio
|2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos / AI Sound Pro
|2.2 Ch. / 40W (86") / 2.0Ch. / 20W (75/65/55/50") / AI Sound Pro
|2.0Ch. / 20W / AI Sound Pro
|Processor
|α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
|α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
|α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
|HDR
|Dolby Vision / HDR10 Pro
|HDR10 Pro
|HDR10 Pro
|Bandwidth
|HDMI2.1
|HDMI2.1
|HDMI2.0
|HDMI features
|ALLM / eARC
|ALLM / eARC
|ALLM / eARC
|VRR
|AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR
|AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR
|-
|Gaming
|Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG
|Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG
|Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG
|Smart
|Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 & Home
|Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 & Home
|Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 & Home
|Voice Control
|Remote
|Remote
|Remote
|Platform
|webOS 23
|webOS 23
|webOS 23
*Images and specifications of each product may vary by region, country or screen size.
*Product design and specifications may vary by country or screen size.