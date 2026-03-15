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65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

65QNED7EB3C
Front view of 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
Front view of 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C
LG 65 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026, 65QNED7EB3C

Key Features

  • LG's unique wide colour gamut technology delivers incredibly rich colour palette with Dynamic QNED Colour
  • Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with Mini LED
  • Linear Flow Design features a refined and solid finish made to complement your space
  • Award‑winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • The AI button unlocks AI Hub for a smart, personalised experience, secured by LG Shield
More


Why LG QNED | Mini LED?

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED delivers a dynamic sports experience on a large, clear screen, with AI-driven panels displaying predictions, player insights, and league data as gameplay is analysed in real time.

Dynamic Sports with LG QNED

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED colour fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced colour vibrancy certified for 100% colour Volume.

Dynamic QNED Colour

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED highlights Mini LED through a split coastal cliff scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast across layered rock textures and ocean details for greater clarity and depth.

Mini LED

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalisation

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG QNED Mini LED bring dynamic colour to every scene?

LG QNED's Dynamic QNED colour, which is certified for 100% colour Volume, delivers lifelike colour and detail. From cinema to sports, enjoy content rendered with vivid colour and clarity.

Dynamic QNED colour

LG’s Nano-based colour gamut technology brings 100% colour Volume on your TV

View dynamic and vibrant colour in motion with LG’s Nano-based wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s colour reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED colour.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED colour fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, delivering lively colour expression and 100% colour volume for dynamic visuals.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED colour fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, delivering lively colour expression and 100% colour volume for dynamic visuals.

See the 100% colour Volume Certification of LG QNED2)

Mini LED

Brilliance refined by pinpoint precision

Discover deeper contrast and bright visuals with LG’s Mini LED technology, delivering precision light control for every scene.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

Upgraded for smarter, more powerful processing

Driven by enhanced GPU and CPU power, the alpha 7 AI Processor performs nano-scale image optimisation to deliver 4K clarity with improved contrast and three-dimensional depth.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimises picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalised AI Hub

Explore more about LG AI TV

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.5)

Get personalised content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.6)

LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.7)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free9)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.10)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

Receive game predictions with AI

AI analyses your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.11)

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

Step into a world tuned for winning

Ultimate Gameplay

Game to win with smooth performance

Have a great gaming experience with up to 60Hz VRR. With the first-ever BT ULL-certified controller paired with fast refresh rate, every gaming moment becomes more enjoyable.12)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting up to 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimised Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and optimiser shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and optimiser shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 2.5ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.13)

LG Gaming Portal

Your one-stop hub for gaming

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.14)

Game Dashboard & optimiser

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customise your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise every game session with ease.

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

FILMMAKER Ambient MODE

Watch movies as the director intended

Filmmaker Mode turns off extra processing and preserves the director’s chosen colour, motion, and aspect ratio. Movies play back with the same look and feel intended in the studio.15)

Design, made to elevate your space

Linear Flow Design

Refined, solid finish that complements your space

Your TV features a modern metallic finish with real heft and a tasteful linear design that's made to elevate your space.16)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Linear Flow Design is presented in a multi-angle view, with a rear panel shown at the top, a slim wall-mounted living room scene at the bottom left, and a close-up of the ridged metal back at the bottom right.

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Style your space with over 5000+ curated art content

LG Gallery+ lets you access countless artworks and content from our partners like The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum, and more. Elevate and personalise your space with art that reflects your style.17)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalise your space by using content from your own photo library.21)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalised dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.27)

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment. 22)

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.24)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.25)

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

WOW Orchestra

Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

By synchronising the TV and soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.26)

By synchronising the TV and Soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Colour Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Disclaimer 

 

* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

* Service availability varies by region and country.

* Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

2) * Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

3) * AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

 * Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

4) * Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

5) * AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

 * An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

 * This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

6) * Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

 * Menus displayed may be different upon release.

 * Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

 * ‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

 * ‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

 * ‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

7) * Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

 * Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

 * It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

 * The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

 * The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

 * My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

8) * Internet connection required.

 * It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

 * In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

9) * webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

 * Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

 * Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

10) * Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

 * AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

 * Some features may require an internet connection.

 * AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

11) * ‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

 * The scope of support may vary by country.

 * Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

12) * 60Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

 * Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

13) * In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

 * For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

14) * Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

 * Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

 * Gamepad is sold separately.

 

15) * FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

 * FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

16) * Bezel size differs by series and size.

 

17) * Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

 * Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

19) * 16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

20) * Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

 * A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

 * Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

 * Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

 * LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

21) * The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

22) * Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

23) * Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

24) * Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

25) * LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

26) * Soundbar can be purchased separately.

 * Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

 * Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

 * LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

27) * Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

Print

Key Spec

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1447 x 838 x 70.8

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

    13.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1447 x 838 x 70.8

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1580 x 950 x 142

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    19.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1447 x 899 x 255

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1230 x 255

  • TV Weight without Stand

    13.9

  • TV Weight with Stand

    14.1

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

AUDIO

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • The security update is supported until

    31/12/2030

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • My Page

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096794852

CONNECTIVITY

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • USB Input

    x1 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • CI Slot

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26GB (w/ Number Key)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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