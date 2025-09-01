Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Our Picks for You

100 inch and larger LG QNED TVs

Elevate your home entertainment with LG QNED TVs, which use advanced technologies to produce breathtaking colour and brightness. Experience LG's Mini LED technology, which enhances contrast for deeper blacks and brighter whites. With AI-powered 4K and 8K upscaling, LG QNED elevates your home viewing experience.

 

Whether you’re a casual viewer or a dedicated cinephile, LG QNED TVs ensure an elevated experience with HDR10 Pro, dynamically adjusting the picture for the best experience. The advanced α7 AI Processor refines images in real-time, bringing clarity and vibrancy to every frame. With Game Optimizer mode, LG QNED is the perfect choice for gamers seeking fluid motion and low latency, making every session smooth and immersive.

 

From the innovative LG QNED evo TV to the cinematic LG QNED 75-inch style, there’s something for every room, size and style. Discover this range of smart TVs today for the best cinematic experience with upgraded picture and sound quality. Visit all our 8K & 4K TVs.

Learn More

FAQ

Q.

What is QNED TV?

A.

QNED (Qualified Nano Enhanced Display) provides vivid and lifelike colours thanks to LG’s own proprietary colour technology by adding various colour solutions to nano particle based technology. LG QNED TVs are officially qualified products, in all 2025 QNED series are qualified 100% colour Volume*.

 

 

*LG QNED and QNED evo models are equipped with different colour solutions that utilise LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.  Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek. 

 

100% colour Volume : (2025) all QNED evo and QNED TVs (2024) QNED99/90 only.

Q.

What is QNED evo TV?

A.

The QNED evo is the high-end line-up of LG's premium LCD TV brand, QNED. 

 

QNED evo line-up is not only 100% colour Volume certified*, but is also equipped with MiniLEDs that are precisely controlled by the new Alpha AI Processor and supports up to VRR 144Hz**, as certified with FreeSync, providing a smooth latency-free visual experience, delivering exceptional customer value.

 

*LG QNED and QNED evo models are equipped with different colour solutions that utilise LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.  Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek. 

 

100% colour Volume : (2025) all QNED evo and QNED TVs (2024) QNED99/90 only.

 

***Except QNED85(2025 NEW) 55”/50” (Native & VRR : 120Hz)

Q.

What are the advantages of QNED TVs?

A.

Here are the advantages of QNED TVs:

 

Enhanced colour: All of LG’s latest QNED TV lineup features Dynamic QNED colour* and are 100% colour Volume* certified, delivering more vivid and accurate colours. LG QNED supports up to VRR 144Hz**, certified by AMD FreeSync premium, ensuring smooth visuals with no delays.

 

Hyper-personalised Experience: QNED evo and QNED are equipped by the NEW AI Processor delivering vivid picture quality, optimised sound, and a truly personalised viewing experience.

 

LG AI TV :

① Recognise your voice

② Recommend content tailored to your preferences

③ Answer your questions

④ Solve viewing-related inconveniences

⑤ Adjust picture and sound settings to your liking

 

All of this is seamlessly connected and enhanced by the AI Magic Remote.

 

Diverse screen and slimmer design: The design is now even slimmer, and QNED TVs are available in a wider range of screens, from a massive 100” to 43”, allowing customers to find the perfect fit for their space and needs.

 

*LG QNED and QNED evo models are equipped with different colour solutions that utilise LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.  Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek. 

 

100% colour Volume : (2025) all QNED evo and QNED TVs (2024) QNED99/90 only.

 

**Except QNED85(2025 NEW) 55”/50” 


(Native & VRR : 120Hz)

Q.

What is the difference between OLED and QNED?

A.

QNED and OLED are two different display technologies each offering a unique viewing experience. 

 

For those who want richer colours and greater clarity, LG's premium LCD brand, QNED is a great choice. QNED (Qualified Nano Enhanced Display)  provides vivid and lifelike colours through LG’s own proprietary colour technology by adding various colour solutions to nano particle based technology. LG QNED TVs are officially qualified products and in 2025, all QNED series are qualified 100% colour Volume*. With a wide range of large screen, QNED is an for sports fans, offering a powerful and immersive viewing experience on a bigger scale. 

 

For those who want the ultimate viewing experience LG OLED is a perfect choice for movie lovers and anyone who want to experience content with exceptional cinematic depth. Our latest Alpha AI Processor continues to impress, delivering the brightest picture and perfect blacks, even in bright light. UL-verified Perfect Black** and Perfect colour** enhances perceived brightness and contrast with accurate colours, whether it's bright or dark around you. 

 

On top of that, LG OLED is validated by G-sync and FreeSync for excellent VRR performance, providing flawless pictures without tearing or stuttering.

 

Learn more about the differences between OLED vs QNED in our buying guide.

 

*100% colour Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard colour volume as verified independently by Intertek. 

 

*LG QNED and QNED evo models are equipped with different colour solutions that utilise LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.  Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek. 

 

100% colour Volume : (2025) all QNED evo and QNED TVs (2024) QNED99/90 only.

 

**LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux). 

 

Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment. 

 

100% colour Fidelity' and '100% colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

 

LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

 

100% colour Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard colour volume as verified independently by Intertek.

Q.

Which LG QNED TV is best?

A.

Picture Quality – QNED92

 

LG QNED92 delivers stunning visuals and brightest pictures with MiniLEDs, along with the most vivid colours in the 2025 QNED lineup through Dynamic QNED colour Pro. Precision Dimming Pro enhances detail and creates a realistic picture with depth perception.

 

Best for Big Screens – QNED85

 

With rich, vivid colours powered by MiniLEDs, QNED85 provides a range of size options- from 50 to 100 inches- making it the best choice for those who want a big-screen cinematic experience at home. Its wide selection ensures a perfect fit for your space and needs.

