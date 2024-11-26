Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.  You can share the items you like with your friends.

LG LAB

QNED vs OLED: Finding the TV that’s right for you

  

A family in a living room watching an underwater scene with vibrant coral and sea creatures on a large wall-mounted LG TV. Below the LG TV, a sleek LG soundbar and subwoofer enhance the viewing experience in the spacious and modern living area.

In the ever-changing world of TV technology where consumers are faced with a vast array of different TV models to choose from, finding the right TV to suit your needs can be hard.

 

Two of the top contenders in the premium TV market are OLED and QNED. Having a well-rounded understanding of the key differences between these technologies can help you make an informed decision when finding the right TV for you.

 

In this article, we will cover:

 

  • What are OLED and QNED TVs?
  • The distinctions between OLED and QNED TVs
  • Comparison between different LG models
    • LG OLED G Series vs. LG OLED C Series
    • LG QNED85 vs. LG QNED91

 

Understanding OLED and QNED Technologies

A modern living space featuring an LG TV displaying a vibrant cityscape with colorful rooftops and a tall spire, positioned next to a stylish armchair and overlooking a scenic coastal backdrop

What is OLED?

 
Unlike traditional LED or LCD screens, OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panels are self-emissive, meaning each pixel emits its own light. This allows OLED TVs to achieve perfect blacks and an infinite contrast ratio, as individual pixels can be turned off completely.

OLED TV technology offers several key benefits:

 
Perfect Blacks and Infinite Contrast: Since each pixel can turn off independently, OLED screens provide true blacks and stunning contrast.
 
Wide Viewing Angles: OLED displays maintain consistent picture quality, even when viewed from the side, making them ideal for family viewing.
 
Colour Accuracy: OLED panels deliver vibrant colours and high colour accuracy, resulting in a lifelike viewing experience.

What is QNED?

 
QNED is LG's innovation that combines QNED Colour technology with NanoCell and – in some models - MiniLED backlighting. This hybrid approach aims to enhance colour accuracy and brightness. 

QNED TVs offer several advantages:

 
Improved Brightness: The MiniLED backlighting in top QNED TVs allows for higher peak brightness, making them suitable for bright rooms.
 
Enhanced Colour Accuracy: QNED Colour technology ensures rich and vibrant colours, improving the overall viewing experience.
 
Better Handling of Reflections: The increased brightness and colour performance help reduce reflections and glare in well-lit environments.
 
Price Point: QNED TVs are generally less expensive than OLED models, making them an attractive option for those seeking high-quality visuals without the premium price tag of OLED.

What's the difference between QNED and OLED?

An LG flat-screen TV from an angled top-down view, displaying a vibrant abstract design with swirling shapes in shades of blue, purple, and teal. The TV has slim legs and a sleek frame, emphasising its modern, minimalist style.

A question often asked by consumers is, is QNED better than OLED? OLED provides the best experience in terms of picture quality, but there are also benefits for choosing QNED. Here are some of the key differences between QNED and OLED to help you decide which TV technology is right for you:

 

Brightness and Colour: OLEDs excel in contrast and black levels, while QNEDs offer superior brightness, OLEDs are getting brighter (see the G4 with Brightness Booster Max tech)

 

Size: For around the same price, you can choose between the superior picture quality of OLED, or a larger QNED.

 

Cost: OLEDs are generally more expensive due to their self-emissive technology, while QNEDs offer a cost-effective alternative with excellent performance.

 

Finding the right LG OLED TV for you

 

LG OLED TV models represent some of the most premium offerings in the television market. Renowned for their commitment to innovative technology and sleek design, LG has crafted the OLED G Series and C Series to deliver exceptional picture quality and immersive viewing experiences.

 

To learn more about OLED TVs, check out our guide to on creating the ultimate OLED viewing experience.

Our pick: LG OLED G Series

 
  • Design:

The LG OLED G Series is designed to be a work of art. Its ultra-thin profile and gallery design make it perfect for wall mounting, creating a seamless, picture-frame appearance. The build quality is top-notch, using premium materials to ensure a modern and sophisticated look.

 

 

  • Picture Quality:

Equipped with OLED evo technology, the G Series offers brighter images and more vibrant colours than traditional OLED panels. The self-emissive pixels provide perfect blacks and an infinite contrast ratio, resulting in exceptional picture quality. Additionally, the G Series maintains wide viewing angles, ensuring consistent picture quality from any position.

 

 

  • Audio Features:

The G Series supports Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive multi-dimensional audio. The AI Sound Pro feature automatically optimises sound settings based on the content type and environment to create a totally personalised audio experience.

 

 

  • Smart Features:

Running on the webOS platform, the G Series offers a user-friendly interface with access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. The AI ThinQ integration supports voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and more. Gamers will appreciate features like HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate for an ultra-smooth and responsive gaming experience.

Our pick: LG OLED C Series

 
  • Design:

The C Series features a versatile design that suits various setups, whether wall-mounted or placed on a stand. Its slim profile and sleek bezels make it a stylish addition to any room.

 

 

  • Picture Quality:

The C Series delivers outstanding picture quality with its OLED display, offering excellent colour accuracy and perfect blacks. It is powered by the Alpha 9 Gen4 AI Processor, which enhances image quality by using deep learning algorithms. The wide colour gamut ensures rich, lifelike colours, making every scene pop, transporting you into the centre of the action.

 

 

  • Audio Features:

Like the G Series, the C Series supports Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio clarity and depth. The AI Acoustic Tuning feature adjusts audio settings based on room acoustics, ensuring optimal sound quality, no matter the size or acoustics of the room. 

 

 

  • Smart Features:

The C Series runs on the webOS platform, offering an easy-to-navigate interface with extensive app support. AI ThinQ integration enables voice control and smart home connectivity, turning it into a hub for connected devices. For gamers, it includes features like HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate for smoother and more responsive gameplay.

Key differences between the LG OLED G Series and C Series:

Feature

LG OLED G Series

LG OLED C Series

Design

Gallery design for wall mounting

Versatile design for wall or stand use

Picture Quality

OLED evo with Brightness Booster Max for the brightest LG OLED pictures – up to 70% brighter than conventional OLED

OLED evo with Brightness Booster – up to 30% brighter than conventional OLD

Audio Features

Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, AI Acoustic Tuning

Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, AI Acoustic Tuning

Smart Features

AI ThinQ, extensive gaming features including 144Hz support

AI ThinQ, similar gaming features including 144Hz support

Finding the right LG QNED TV for you

LG QNED AI 2024 TV with vibrant splash of colours and webOS Re:New Program label

LG's QNED TV models showcase their dedication to innovation and excellence in LED-based television technology. Positioned as some of LG's most advanced LED offerings, the QNED85 and QNED91 models combine the latest advancements in QNED Colour, NanoCell, and MiniLED technology. 

Our pick: LG QNED85

 
  • Design:

The LG QNED85 is the perfect combination of contemporary design with a slim and stylish profile, making it suitable for any environment. Its durable construction and modern look ensure it complements any decor.

 

 

  • Picture Quality:

Equipped with QNED Colour technology, the QNED85 delivers crisp colour accuracy, clarity and brightness. It achieves 100% colour volume, ensuring vibrant colours in all lighting conditions.

 

 

  • Audio Features:

The AI Sound Pro feature enhances audio clarity by adapting sound settings to the environment. Clear Voice Pro improves dialogue clarity, ensuring you never miss a word.

 

 

  • Smart Features:

Running on LG’s comprehensive webOS platform, the QNED91 offers a full-featured smart TV interface with extensive app support. AI ThinQ integration allows for seamless control of smart devices and voice commands via Amazon Alexa. For gaming enthusiasts, the QNED85 includes 4K 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for enhanced gaming performance.

Our pick: LG QNED91

 
  • Design:

The LG QNED91 boasts a premium design with ultra-thin bezels and a sleek profile, enhancing its sophisticated appearance. This model uses superior materials, making it a standout piece in any setting and an attractive option for design-conscious consumers.

 

 

  • Picture Quality:

Featuring QNED Colour technology and advanced MiniLED backlighting, the QNED91 offers exceptional picture quality with precise backlighting control for improved contrast. The 4K resolution delivers sharp, detailed visuals, ensuring an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colours and deep blacks.

 

 

  • Audio Features:

The QNED91 supports AI Sound Pro, which automatically optimises audio settings based on the content for clear and dynamic sound. It also includes Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive audio experience with multi-dimensional sound.

 

 

  • Smart Features:

Running on LG’s comprehensive webOS platform, the QNED91 offers a full-featured smart TV interface with extensive app support. AI ThinQ integration allows for seamless control of smart devices and voice commands via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. For gaming enthusiasts, the QNED91 includes HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for enhanced gaming performance.

Key differences between the LG QNED85 and QNED91

Feature

LG QNED85

LG QNED91

Design

Slim, stylish design

Premium design with ultra-thin bezels

Picture Quality

QNED Colour, NanoCell, 4K

QNED Colour, NanoCell, MiniLED, 4K

Audio Features

AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro

AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro, Dolby Atmos

Smart Features

AI ThinQ, gaming features

AI ThinQ, enhanced gaming features

Price Point

More affordable

Higher price due to advanced features

OLED and QNED technologies each offer distinct advantages. OLED TVs, like the LG OLED G Series and C Series, provide superior contrast and colour accuracy, perfect for movie enthusiasts seeking a premium experience. Meanwhile, QNED TVs, such as the LG QNED85 and QNED91, excel in brightness, making them ideal for bright rooms.

 

 

Life’s Good!

Featured Product

Recommended Article

Two people sitting in a cozy living room, watching an LG smart TV displaying a user interface with streaming apps, surrounded by plants and modern decor
LG LAB

What is a Smart TV? Smart TV Features & Technology Explained

  

Learn More
A clothesline with colorful clothespins hanging outdoors in a garden setting, with a blurred background of greenery and a house
LG LAB

Heat Pump vs. Condenser Dryers: Making the Right Choice for Your Home

  

Learn More
TV buying guide: Everything you need to know
LG LAB

TV buying guide: Everything you need to know

  

Learn More