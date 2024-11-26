We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
QNED vs OLED: Finding the TV that’s right for you
In the ever-changing world of TV technology where consumers are faced with a vast array of different TV models to choose from, finding the right TV to suit your needs can be hard.
Two of the top contenders in the premium TV market are OLED and QNED. Having a well-rounded understanding of the key differences between these technologies can help you make an informed decision when finding the right TV for you.
In this article, we will cover:
- What are OLED and QNED TVs?
- The distinctions between OLED and QNED TVs
- Comparison between different LG models
- LG OLED G Series vs. LG OLED C Series
- LG QNED85 vs. LG QNED91
Understanding OLED and QNED Technologies
What is OLED?
OLED TV technology offers several key benefits:
What is QNED?
QNED TVs offer several advantages:
What's the difference between QNED and OLED?
A question often asked by consumers is, is QNED better than OLED? OLED provides the best experience in terms of picture quality, but there are also benefits for choosing QNED. Here are some of the key differences between QNED and OLED to help you decide which TV technology is right for you:
Brightness and Colour: OLEDs excel in contrast and black levels, while QNEDs offer superior brightness, OLEDs are getting brighter (see the G4 with Brightness Booster Max tech)
Size: For around the same price, you can choose between the superior picture quality of OLED, or a larger QNED.
Cost: OLEDs are generally more expensive due to their self-emissive technology, while QNEDs offer a cost-effective alternative with excellent performance.
Finding the right LG OLED TV for you
LG OLED TV models represent some of the most premium offerings in the television market. Renowned for their commitment to innovative technology and sleek design, LG has crafted the OLED G Series and C Series to deliver exceptional picture quality and immersive viewing experiences.
To learn more about OLED TVs, check out our guide to on creating the ultimate OLED viewing experience.
Our pick: LG OLED G Series
- Design:
The LG OLED G Series is designed to be a work of art. Its ultra-thin profile and gallery design make it perfect for wall mounting, creating a seamless, picture-frame appearance. The build quality is top-notch, using premium materials to ensure a modern and sophisticated look.
- Picture Quality:
Equipped with OLED evo technology, the G Series offers brighter images and more vibrant colours than traditional OLED panels. The self-emissive pixels provide perfect blacks and an infinite contrast ratio, resulting in exceptional picture quality. Additionally, the G Series maintains wide viewing angles, ensuring consistent picture quality from any position.
- Audio Features:
The G Series supports Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive multi-dimensional audio. The AI Sound Pro feature automatically optimises sound settings based on the content type and environment to create a totally personalised audio experience.
- Smart Features:
Running on the webOS platform, the G Series offers a user-friendly interface with access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. The AI ThinQ integration supports voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and more. Gamers will appreciate features like HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate for an ultra-smooth and responsive gaming experience.
Our pick: LG OLED C Series
- Design:
The C Series features a versatile design that suits various setups, whether wall-mounted or placed on a stand. Its slim profile and sleek bezels make it a stylish addition to any room.
- Picture Quality:
The C Series delivers outstanding picture quality with its OLED display, offering excellent colour accuracy and perfect blacks. It is powered by the Alpha 9 Gen4 AI Processor, which enhances image quality by using deep learning algorithms. The wide colour gamut ensures rich, lifelike colours, making every scene pop, transporting you into the centre of the action.
- Audio Features:
Like the G Series, the C Series supports Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio clarity and depth. The AI Acoustic Tuning feature adjusts audio settings based on room acoustics, ensuring optimal sound quality, no matter the size or acoustics of the room.
- Smart Features:
The C Series runs on the webOS platform, offering an easy-to-navigate interface with extensive app support. AI ThinQ integration enables voice control and smart home connectivity, turning it into a hub for connected devices. For gamers, it includes features like HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate for smoother and more responsive gameplay.
Key differences between the LG OLED G Series and C Series:
Feature
LG OLED G Series
LG OLED C Series
Design
Gallery design for wall mounting
Versatile design for wall or stand use
Picture Quality
OLED evo with Brightness Booster Max for the brightest LG OLED pictures – up to 70% brighter than conventional OLED
OLED evo with Brightness Booster – up to 30% brighter than conventional OLD
Audio Features
Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, AI Acoustic Tuning
Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, AI Acoustic Tuning
Smart Features
AI ThinQ, extensive gaming features including 144Hz support
AI ThinQ, similar gaming features including 144Hz support
Finding the right LG QNED TV for you
LG's QNED TV models showcase their dedication to innovation and excellence in LED-based television technology. Positioned as some of LG's most advanced LED offerings, the QNED85 and QNED91 models combine the latest advancements in QNED Colour, NanoCell, and MiniLED technology.
Our pick: LG QNED85
- Design:
The LG QNED85 is the perfect combination of contemporary design with a slim and stylish profile, making it suitable for any environment. Its durable construction and modern look ensure it complements any decor.
- Picture Quality:
Equipped with QNED Colour technology, the QNED85 delivers crisp colour accuracy, clarity and brightness. It achieves 100% colour volume, ensuring vibrant colours in all lighting conditions.
- Audio Features:
The AI Sound Pro feature enhances audio clarity by adapting sound settings to the environment. Clear Voice Pro improves dialogue clarity, ensuring you never miss a word.
- Smart Features:
Running on LG’s comprehensive webOS platform, the QNED91 offers a full-featured smart TV interface with extensive app support. AI ThinQ integration allows for seamless control of smart devices and voice commands via Amazon Alexa. For gaming enthusiasts, the QNED85 includes 4K 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for enhanced gaming performance.
Our pick: LG QNED91
- Design:
The LG QNED91 boasts a premium design with ultra-thin bezels and a sleek profile, enhancing its sophisticated appearance. This model uses superior materials, making it a standout piece in any setting and an attractive option for design-conscious consumers.
- Picture Quality:
Featuring QNED Colour technology and advanced MiniLED backlighting, the QNED91 offers exceptional picture quality with precise backlighting control for improved contrast. The 4K resolution delivers sharp, detailed visuals, ensuring an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colours and deep blacks.
- Audio Features:
The QNED91 supports AI Sound Pro, which automatically optimises audio settings based on the content for clear and dynamic sound. It also includes Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive audio experience with multi-dimensional sound.
- Smart Features:
Running on LG’s comprehensive webOS platform, the QNED91 offers a full-featured smart TV interface with extensive app support. AI ThinQ integration allows for seamless control of smart devices and voice commands via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. For gaming enthusiasts, the QNED91 includes HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for enhanced gaming performance.
Key differences between the LG QNED85 and QNED91
Feature
LG QNED85
LG QNED91
Design
Slim, stylish design
Premium design with ultra-thin bezels
Picture Quality
QNED Colour, NanoCell, 4K
QNED Colour, NanoCell, MiniLED, 4K
Audio Features
AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro
AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro, Dolby Atmos
Smart Features
AI ThinQ, gaming features
AI ThinQ, enhanced gaming features
Price Point
More affordable
Higher price due to advanced features
OLED and QNED technologies each offer distinct advantages. OLED TVs, like the LG OLED G Series and C Series, provide superior contrast and colour accuracy, perfect for movie enthusiasts seeking a premium experience. Meanwhile, QNED TVs, such as the LG QNED85 and QNED91, excel in brightness, making them ideal for bright rooms.
