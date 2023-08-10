We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The OLED on everyone's list.
True darkness brings the light.
*Screen images simulated.
Beauty meets brains.
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
*Screen images simulated.
Punchier picture quality.
*Screen images simulated.
Hear them coming in on you.
People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.
Television just for you.
Sleek and streamlined.
A side view of LG OLED A2's base legs. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with plants and books. An LG OLED A2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a mint-colored room with several plants. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with a guitar, camera, and plants.
*Floor Stand is supported by 48A2.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65A2 and 55A2.
***Floor Stand and Gallery Stand sold seperately.
Now, you're the main character.
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.
All your favourites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Ready to up your game.
A guy plays a driving game in a game room with pink, blue, and purple RGB lighting and a collection of action figures.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
The new league of gaming.
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
***Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
****LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG OLED
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
50Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Perfect Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
19.5
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
14.3
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
14.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
300 x 200
-
Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1360 x 810 x 172
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1228 x 708 x 45.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1228 x 772 x 235
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
1057 x 235
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
8806091624222
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
50Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Perfect Colour
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Extended 4-year warranty certificate will be sent to the email address used when placing the order, within 1 month of product delivery.