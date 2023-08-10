LG OLED evo C2 83 inch TV 2022

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
T3 Best of CES 2022
LG 42C2
"Includes LG's most advanced image processing yet to make everything look great on its 4K screen."
AVForums
LG 65C2
there is an obvious step up in image quality and video processing thanks to the a9 Gen5 AI processor
Your window to a bright new world
OLED that shines bright
Beauty meets brains
Dazzling darks, luminous lights
The details set the tone
Sounds like you're in the scene
A woman sits on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around her.
Television just for you
The minimalist view
An LG OLED C2 is hung on the wall in a living room with plants, a pile of books, and a vintage-style cabinet. An LG OLED C2 is hung on the wall in a minimalist-looking room beside a shelf with monochrome ornaments. A side view of LG OLED C2's base. An LG OLED C2 sits on a TV stand in a colourful living room beside a pile of books. An LG OLED C2 sits on a TV stand in a terracotta-toned room beside two leather dining chairs with a matching footstool and woven rug.
Find your fit
LG OLED C2 TV lineup in various sizes from 42 inches to 83 inches.
Now, you're the main character
A man sits on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around both him and the television depicting movie immersion.
All your favourites in one place
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
Powerful winning machine
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
The new league of gaming
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
Recommended Soundbars for this TV
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Perfect Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
