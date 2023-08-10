LG OLED evo C2 42

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
T3 Best of CES 2022
LG 42C2
"Includes LG's most advanced image processing yet to make everything look great on its 4K screen."
AVForums
LG 65C2
there is an obvious step up in image quality and video processing thanks to the a9 Gen5 AI processor
Your window to a bright new world.
OLED that shines bright.
*Screen images simulated.
*20% brightness increase measurement not applicable to 48" and 42
Beauty meets brains.
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
*Screen images simulated.
The details set the tone.
*Screen images simulated.
Sounds like you're in the scene.
A woman sits on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around her.
Television just for you.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
The minimalist view.
An LG OLED C2 is hung on the wall in a living room with plants, a pile of books, and a vintage-style cabinet. An LG OLED C2 is hung on the wall in a minimalist-looking room beside a shelf with monochrome ornaments. A side view of LG OLED C2's base. An LG OLED C2 sits on a TV stand in a colourful living room beside a pile of books. An LG OLED C2 sits on a TV stand in a terracotta-toned room beside two leather dining chairs with a matching footstool and woven rug.
*Gallery Stand is supported by 65C2 and 55C2. Sold seperately.
**Floor Stand is supported by 48C2 and 42C2. Sold seperately.
Find your fit.
LG OLED C2 TV lineup in various sizes from 42 inches to 83 inches.
Now, you're the main character.
A man sits on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around both him and the television depicting movie immersion.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
All your favourites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Powerful winning machine.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
The new league of gaming.
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48/42C2.
3.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
5.Netflix streaming membership required.
6.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
7.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
8.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
9.Supported service may differ by country.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar. Thanks to TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy immersive surround sound that's optimized for any genre.
TV and sound in perfect harmony
LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.
One remote controls them all
Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Recommended Soundbars for this TV
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Perfect Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
8806091620583
-
Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1060 x 660 x 152
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
12.7
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
932 x 540 x 41.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
932 x 577 x 170
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
718 x 170
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
9.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
10.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
300 x 200
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Perfect Colour
