49" LG Smart TV with webOS

49LK5900PLA

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Screen Size (in.)

    49

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    TM100 (Refresh Rate 50Hz)

VIDEO

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Picture Master Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • Colour Enhancer

    Dynamic Colour

  • Upscaler

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Dynamic Tone Mappng

  • HEVC

    Yes

  • VP9

    2K@60P,10bit

AUDIO

  • Output

    10 W

  • Channel

    2.0 ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual surround Plus

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA (Refer to manual)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Live Zoom

    Yes

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • My Content

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    36 Languages

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (Side, HDMI 1)

  • USB

    1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • CI Slot

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Wi-fi Direct

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    A+

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    11.3

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    11.4

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    13.4

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    1110 x 650 x 81

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    1110 x 705 x 235

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1193 x 770 x 158

  • VESA

    300 x 300

  • EAN Code

    8806098143191

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    L-Con

  • Batteries

    Yes (AAA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Detached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

