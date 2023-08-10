Four fully automatic modes and one manual cleaning mode enable the most efficient cleaning according to your needs. My Space LG's unique programme that allows the HOM-BOT Square to efficiently clean the inner space you have selected, twice repeatedly, with Zigzag mode. Efficient for any space with multiple obstacles, or useful in recurring concentrated spaces such as kitchen food preparation areas. Simply map out your preferred route by directing the appliance via remote control, which will then be remembered for next time. Spiral Moves in a wide spiral for spot cleaning. Circles out to 1.5 metres. Useful for spills or central areas incurring more cleaning. Zigzag Mode Moving back and forth until it meets an object in the way. Efficient for a large area with few obstacles. Cell by Cell A more sophisticated navigation by finishing a cell in Zigzag mode before moving on to the next cell. Efficient for complex areas with obstacles.