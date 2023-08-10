About Cookies on This Site

LG 3D Blu-ray Player and Freeview + HD

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 3D Blu-ray Player and Freeview + HD

HR929M

LG 3D Blu-ray Player and Freeview + HD

Print

All Spec

PICTURE & SOUND

1080p Upscaling

Yes

TUNER

Broadcasting System

MPEG2/4 HD

Tuner & Channel

DVB-T2 (2 tuner)

Middleware

MHEG HD

Conditional Access

1 CI+

OTA

Operating mode

AV FORMAT

Video Format

3D BD, MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, WMV, MKV, AVCHD, M4V, VOB

Audio Format (Bitstream)

LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)

Audio Format (Decoding)

LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus(7.1ch), Dolby TrueHD(7.1ch), DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC

VIDEO FEATURES

Video DAC

216MHZ/12bit

NTSC/PAL Hz

60Hz / 50Hz

VBI

WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

Yes

Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Last Scene Memory

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

Audio DAC

192KHZ/24bit

DD 2ch Down Mix

Yes

Digital Audio Output

Yes

Re-Encoder

DTS Only

LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

Yes

Down Sampling

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

OFF/ON

PLAYABLE FORMAT

3D BD

Yes

BD-ROM

Yes

BD-R

Yes

BD-RE

Yes

DVD (PAL / NTSC)

Yes/Yes

DVD+RW/+R

Yes

DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)

Yes

CD-R/-RW

Yes

AUDIO-CD

Yes

DTS CD

Yes

RECORDING CONVENIENCE

# of Timer Recordable PGM

32P

Time-Shift

Yes

Instant Timer Recording

Yes

External HDD Recording

Yes

Simultaneous Recording and Play

Yes

NETWORK

Smart Share

Yes

DMP (DLNA)

Yes

DMR (Mobile to TV streaming, DLNA)

Yes

DMS (DLNA)

Yes

Wired LAN

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

FRONT PANEL

Display

FLD

USB

Yes

Button

Power On/Off, Open/Close, Play/Pause,Stop

REAR PANEL

HDMI

Yes

Terrestrial RF Input/ Output

Yes

Video Out - Composite

Yes

Audio Out - Audio L/R

Yes

Audio Out - Optical

Yes

USB

Yes

CI /CAS Slot

PCMCIA

Ethernet

Yes

POWER

SMPS

200-240V(±10%) 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

30W

Power-Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

DIMENSION

Set (WXHXD) (mm)

430 x 58.5 x 299

