LG Steam™ | 9kg / 6kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | White

Product Information Sheet
FWV696WSE

LG Steam™ | 9kg / 6kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | White

Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with the small
actions you take. Learn about how to extend the life of
your clothing and create a better tomorrow with LG.
What’s to Love About LG Washer Dryers?

This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into four categories.

All in One

Save Space with a Washer Dryer

With LG all-in-one washer and dryer, you will save space in your home for family and friends.

It is an image that saves space in the house with an all-in-one product.

AIDD™

Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes

With smart technology, AIDD™ provides 18% more fabric protection, keeping your wardrobe fresh for longer.
As the background changes to sweaters, soft cotton, and jeans, a washing pattern that fits the fabric is activated.

The Best Pattern for Each Load

Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.

It detects the weight and fabric of the laundry and sets the laundry pattern based on this information.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

The Best Pattern for Each Load

Steam™

Don’t Worry about Irritants

Steam™ gets rid of 99.9% of dusts, allergens, and mites from clothes so that you can wear them with confidence.
There is laundry in the washing machine, and steam is running.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Voice Control

Remote Control

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

This image explains that the exterior of the washing machine remains the same and the internal drum is enlarged.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Drum in Same Size Machine

The image of the washing machine with the Tempered Glass Door clearly visible.

Tempered Glass Door

A Durable & Elegant Door

The inside image of the washing machine where the Stainless Lifter can be seen.

Stainless Lifter

Hygienic & Durable Lifters

This is an enlarged image of the washing machine panel so that the display can be clearly seen.

Larger Display

A More Visible Display

This is an enlarged image of the metal knob on the panel of a washing machine.

Elegant Metal Dial

Larger & More Visible Dial

