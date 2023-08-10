We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Steam™ F4J6JY2S 10Kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - Graphite
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
Graphite
-
Door
-
Chrome rim + Black tint
-
Display Background Colour
-
Black
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
-
Yes (Post DD)
-
TrueSteam™, Steam
-
Yes (SpaSteam)
-
6 Motion
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
-
A+++ -40%
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
version 3.0
-
NFC (Download cycle, NFC)
-
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
-
Auto Door
-
Door Opening Angle
-
150º
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
-
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
Wave Lifter
-
Water Consumption (Litre)
-
10,700 (L/Annual)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
143(kWh/Annual)
-
Spin Drying Class
-
A
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
Wash:55, Spin:73
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
-
1400
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Large
-
Yes
-
Mix Load
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care (Steam Only)
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care (SpaSteam Only)
-
Yes
-
Sports Wear
-
Yes
-
Dark Wash
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Blanket
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Colour Care
-
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Crease Care
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Time Save
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse⁺ + Hold
-
Yes
-
Program Selector
-
Dial + Touch
-
Display Type
-
White LED
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
-
18:88
-
Time Delay (Hour)
-
3-19hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
-
Yes
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Model
-
F4J6JY2S
-
60 °C cotton (Full Load)
-
0.70
-
60 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
0.63
-
40 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
0.55
-
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
-
0.45
-
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
-
0.45
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44%
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Full Load)
-
305
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
279
-
Time (Min) - 40 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
270
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
10
-
Standard Washing Program
-
Cotton+ 60℃/40℃
