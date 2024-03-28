LG Receives AHRI Performance Award For Seventh Consecutive Year

SEOUL, Mar. 28, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) has received the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) Performance Award for the seventh year in a row. The award underscores the quality of the company’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, which continue to set the standard for performance, efficiency and reliability.



Founded in 1953, AHRI is an international trade association for manufacturers of HVAC, refrigeration and water heating solutions. Its current membership includes more than 350 companies, representing countries and territories from all over the world.



The product evaluations required to determine which companies will ultimately receive an AHRI Performance Award are largely carried out by Intertek, the third-party testing, certification and inspection organisation. Intertek conducts assessments to verify the accuracy of manufacturers’ performance claims for the selected products.



For the third consecutive year (from 2021 to 2023), a total of 62 LG HVAC solutions successfully passed AHRI’s rigorous evaluation process in the Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) category.



The Multi V large-capacity outdoor unit, one of the LG solutions evaluated for the latest AHRI Performance Award, leverages the company’s renowned Inverter Compressor to deliver a powerful, energy-efficient performance. The company’s premier VRF system provides reliable and effective indoor heating, even in temperatures as low as negative-30 degrees Celsius.



The Multi V S is a compact yet powerful VRF solution offering low operating costs and high efficiency. Well-suited to small offices, and apartments with limited balcony space, the Multi V S features the company’s durable Ocean Black Fin, and a variety of advanced sensing control functionalities.



LG Core Tech sets the company’s HVAC products apart with independently developed and manufactured key components of its HVAC solutions, such as compressors and motors. Furthermore, LG maintains a proactive approach to research and development investment, focused on advancing technologies including heat exchangers, inverters and heat pumps.



“Earning the AHRI Performance Award for seven straight years is a significant milestone and a testament to the quality and dependability of LG’s HVAC solutions,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to expand our presence in the global HVAC market, providing efficient, eco-conscious solutions that customers can depend on, year after year.”