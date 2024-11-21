About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
lg-electronics-australia-grows-air-conditioning-team

Multi Split vs. Single Split:
Split Systems for Your Needs

11/21/2024

Sydney, Australia

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

When it comes to maintaining comfort and energy efficiency in your home or commercial space, selecting the right HVAC system is crucial for both homeowners and building owners. Two popular options are single split and multi split systems, each offering distinct advantages that cater to different needs. Understanding the differences between these systems and their respective benefits will help homeowners and building owners make an informed decision, ensuring their spaces remain comfortable all year-round.

 

01 What are Single and Multi Split Systems?

 

a. Single Split System

 

A single split system consists of one outdoor unit connected to one indoor unit. This straightforward setup is ideal for small spaces or individual rooms, providing dedicated heating and cooling to a specific area. The simplicity of the single split system makes it a popular choice for residential and low-rised commercial users who need a reliable and efficient solution for targeted climate control.

Single Split System

b. Multi Split System

 

In contrast, a multi split system connects one outdoor unit to multiple indoor units. This configuration allows for greater flexibility, as it can serve several rooms or zones within a building from a single outdoor unit. Multi split systems are perfect for larger homes or commercial spaces where managing different temperature zones efficiently is a priority.

Multi Split System

02 Main Features and Benefits

 

a. Single Split System

LG Single Split System

Simple and Easy to Install

The installation process for single split systems is relatively straightforward, involving minimal disruption to your space. This ease of installation translates into lower labour costs and quicker setup times, making it a cost-effective option for many homeowners and commercial end users.

 

Cost-Effective for Small Spaces

If you’re looking to cool or heat a single room or a small area, a single split system offers an economical solution. By focusing on one area, it eliminates the need for ductwork, reducing both initial costs and operating costs.

 

Individual Control

One of the significant advantages of a single split system is the ability to control the indoor unit independently. This feature allows you to tailor the temperature to your preference in specific rooms, ensuring optimal comfort without wasting energy on unoccupied spaces.

 

b. Multi Split System

Multi Split System

Space-Saving with One Outdoor Unit

 

A multi split system's design allows multiple indoor units to connect to a single outdoor unit. This setup saves outdoor space and reduces the clutter typically associated with multiple outdoor units. It’s an ideal solution for homes or buildings where outdoor space is limited.

 

Flexible Installation Options

 

The flexibility of a multi split system is unmatched, allowing for multiple types of indoor units to be connected to the same outdoor unit.

 

Efficient and Quiet Operation

 

By optimising the performance of a single outdoor unit to serve multiple indoor spaces, multi split systems can be a more efficient solution than several single split systems. Additionally, they are designed to operate quietly, ensuring that comfort does not come at the cost of noise pollution, an essential consideration for residential and commercial spaces alike.

 

03 Best Applications for Each System Type

 

a. Single Split System

 

Single split systems are ideal for small homes or individual rooms where targeted climate control is necessary. For example, LG single-zone mini split systems are perfect for providing efficient heating and cooling to specific areas. These solutions allow for easy installation and efficient operation, making them cost-effective options for homeowners looking to enhance comfort in a single room.

Single Split System

b. Multi Split System

 

For larger homes or multiple rooms, a multi split system offers an ideal solution. The LG multi-zone mini split system exemplifies the advantages of this setup, providing flexible installation options and the ability to control the climate in several rooms from one outdoor unit. This system not only saves space but also enhances energy efficiency, making it an excellent choice for both residential and commercial spaces with diverse climate control needs.

Multi Split System

Choosing between a single split and a multi split HVAC system depends on your specific needs, such as the size of your space, the number of rooms you need to climate control, and your operating efficiency goals. For smaller, more targeted applications, a single split system offers simplicity and cost-effectiveness. In contrast, a multi split system is better suited for larger spaces requiring flexible efficient solutions. Consulting with HVAC professionals can help you determine the best system for your needs, ensuring comfort and efficiency throughout the year.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 