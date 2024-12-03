We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Commercial Air Purifier
Improving Air Quality in Commercial Environments and Public Buildings
Direct Air Circulation
Filtration System
A Powerful Filtration System
Space Saving Installation
Maximum Usability
Smart Solution with LG ThinQ™
Remotely Control Your Air Freshness
*(LG ThinQ® app lets you control the air purifier with a smartphone. Features can be accessed via the LG ThinQ app on Android or iOS smartphones. Internet connection and product registration on the ThinQ app required. Compatible smartphone required. iOS 8/Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean or later)
All Spec
SPECIFICATION
-
Model Name
AG16GBWC0
-
Size (W x D x H) (mm)
590 x 320 x 1840
-
Applicable Area (CA, m²)
158.0 m²
-
Weight (kg)
32
-
Power Input
220-240V ~ 50/60Hz
-
Colour
White
-
Origin
Korea
-
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0 Sensor) / Gas
-
Filter
PreFilter
Allergen HEPA Filter × 2EA
Deodorising Filter × 2EA
-
Inverter Motor
Yes (10 Year Warranty)
-
Central Controller
Capable
-
Noise (dB)
50 (max)
-
Fan Speed
Auto / Low / Mid / High
-
Operating Mode
General / Speed / Quiet / Auto
-
Clean Display Colour
4 step (Green - Yellow - Orange - Red)
-
Sleep Reservation
Yes
-
Smart Function
Wi-Fi (ThinQ)
Smart Diagnosis
Lock Function
Filter Check Notification
REPLACEMENT FILTERS
-
Model Name
PFSBNB10
-
Composition
Allergen HEPA Filter x 10EA
Deodorising Filter x 10EA
-
Box Size (W x D x H) (mm)
595 x 590 x 400
-
Box Weight (kg)
9.04
-
Production Site
Korea
-
Applied Model
AG16GBWC0
-
Allergen HEPA Filter(1EA) - Size (W x D x H) (mm)
512 x 337 x 45
-
Allergen HEPA Filter(1EA) - Weight (kg)
0.535
-
Deodorising Filter(1EA) - Size (W x D x H) (mm)
515 x 340 x 10
-
Deodorising Filter(1EA) - Weight (kg)
0.24