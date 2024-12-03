About Cookies on This Site

LG Commercial Air Purifier

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

LG Commercial Air Purifier

AG16GBWC0

LG Commercial Air Purifier

(0)
AG16GBWC0

Optimized for Wide Space

Effective and Fast Air Purification

The LG Commercial Air Purifier has a filter system that removes harmful substances including allergens and large dust particles. It can also detect and remove harmful gases including ammonia.

Improving Air Quality in Commercial Environments and Public Buildings

The LG Commercial Air Purifier, with a capacity of up to 158m², is designed to provide an advanced solution for improving and maintaining air quality within indoor locations.

Direct Air Circulation

Filtration System

Polluted air is taken in at the lower front section of the Purifier and passed through multiple filters so that clean air is discharged from the higher front portion of the unit.

A Powerful Filtration System

Space Saving Installation

The Air Purifier can be installed against a wall or recessed and situated inside a wall cavity. Filter maintenance can be done by accessing the front of the unit and without moving the product.

Maximum Usability

Front Filter

Filter Replacement

The filters can be accessed and replaced from the front of the unit without moving the product.

Smart Solution with LG ThinQ™

Easily control the Commercial the Air Purifier from remotely*

Remotely Control Your Air Freshness

*(LG ThinQ® app lets you control the air purifier with a smartphone. Features can be accessed via the LG ThinQ app on Android or iOS smartphones. Internet connection and product registration on the ThinQ app required. Compatible smartphone required. iOS 8/Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean or later)

Rapid Cleaning

Cleaning mode to complete high performance air purification in a short time duration.

Quiet Mode

Air Purifier setting that minimises noise output.

Auto Mode

Sensor adjust the operation of unit for levels of dust and odour.
Print

All Spec

SPECIFICATION

  • Model Name

    AG16GBWC0

  • Size (W x D x H) (mm)

    590 x 320 x 1840

  • Applicable Area (CA, m²)

    158.0 m²

  • Weight (kg)

    32

  • Power Input

    220-240V ~ 50/60Hz

  • Colour

    White

  • Origin

    Korea

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0 Sensor) / Gas

  • Filter

    PreFilter
    Allergen HEPA Filter × 2EA
    Deodorising Filter × 2EA

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes (10 Year Warranty)

  • Central Controller

    Capable

  • Noise (dB)

    50 (max)

  • Fan Speed

    Auto / Low / Mid / High

  • Operating Mode

    General / Speed / Quiet / Auto

  • Clean Display Colour

    4 step (Green - Yellow - Orange - Red)

  • Sleep Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Function

    Wi-Fi (ThinQ)
    Smart Diagnosis
    Lock Function
    Filter Check Notification

REPLACEMENT FILTERS

  • Model Name

    PFSBNB10

  • Composition

    Allergen HEPA Filter x 10EA
    Deodorising Filter x 10EA

  • Box Size (W x D x H) (mm)

    595 x 590 x 400

  • Box Weight (kg)

    9.04

  • Production Site

    Korea

  • Applied Model

    AG16GBWC0

  • Allergen HEPA Filter(1EA) - Size (W x D x H) (mm)

    512 x 337 x 45

  • Allergen HEPA Filter(1EA) - Weight (kg)

    0.535

  • Deodorising Filter(1EA) - Size (W x D x H) (mm)

    515 x 340 x 10

  • Deodorising Filter(1EA) - Weight (kg)

    0.24

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

