We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Inverter In-Ceiling Cassette
LG Inverter In-Ceiling Cassette
All Spec
INDOOR SPECIFICATIONS
-
Front Panel
PT-UMC1
-
Power Supply (V/ø/Hz)
220~240 / 1 / 50
-
Capacity Cooling (Min/Rated/Max)
5.5 / 13.4 / 16.0 kW
-
Capacity Heating (Min/Rated/Max)
6.1 / 15.5 / 18.0 kW
-
Fan
Air Flow Rate (l/s): 550/466/336
(High/Medium/Low)
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
840 x 288 x 840 mm / [Decorative Panel (WxHxD) (950 x 25 x 950 mm)]
-
Net Weight
24.6kg Indoor
-
Sound Level (High/Medium/Low)
47/44/41 dBA
-
Piping Connection
[Liquid (ø 9.52 mm)] / [Gas (ø 15.88 mm)] / [Drain (ø 32/25 mm)]
-
Referigerant
R32
OUTDOOR SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Supply (ø/V/Hz)
220 ~ 240 / 1 / 50
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
950 x 1,380 x 330 mm
-
Net Weight
87.5 kg
-
Compressor
LG Inverter Scroll
-
Sound Level (Max Power)
68 dBA
-
Sound Pressure (Cooling/Heating) (Rated)
52 dBA / 54 dBA
-
Piping Length Total
85mm