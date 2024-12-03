About Cookies on This Site

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

34WQ75C-B

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

(0)
front view

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved

Display
IPS
34” QHD (3440 x 1440)
Color
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
USB (RJ45) Port
LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 99% of sRGB color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 99% of sRGB color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS Display

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

sRGB 99%

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, is a great solution for accurate color display.

HDR10

Represents details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents.

*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99%.

21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

USB Type-C™, RJ45

Productivity Hub with Easy Connectivity 

Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet and USB Type-C™ which allow up to 90W power delivery, data transferring as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.
Display icon

Display

Data icon

Data

Power Deliveryn icon

Power Delivery

Ethernet icon

Ethernet

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjusts the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*Cables for USB Type-C, HDMI, DP are included.

See All Ports

USB 2.0 upstream icon

USB 2.0 upstream

USB 3.0 downstream icon

4 x USB 3.0 downstream

USB Type-C icon

USB Type-C

 

LAN icon

LAN

HDMI icon

2 x HDMI

DP icon

DP

90W Power Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the case of other model from LG that doesn't support Dynamic Action Sync(DAS)feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjusts the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Icon that describes one click stand.

One Click Stand

Easy installation
Icon that describes adjusting height from 0 to 110mm.

Height Range

0~110mm
Icon that describes tilting from -5 to 20°.

Tilt

-5~20°

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjusts the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34.14

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34.14

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.705

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Built-in KVM

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    969.0 x 498 x 171

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 569.7 x 260.0(↑) 816.7 x 459.7 x 260.0(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.7

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    150W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    60W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable Holder

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

