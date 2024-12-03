We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34-inch UltraWide™ WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Monitor with Built-in Webcam & Mic
Accurate Colour and Wide Viewing Angles
WQHD IPS Display providing with wide viewing angle.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
More Space for Multi-Tasking
The UltraWide™ WQHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) displays various programs at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Boost Usability & Security
Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam offering integrated mic.
*To use Webcam, your computer and monitor should be connected by USB Type-C™ or USB Upstream cable.
*USB Type-C™ cable is included in the package (USB Upstream cable is NOT included).
Control and Connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®
Clutter-Free Desk Setup
The monitor has built-in stereo speakers with MaxxAudio® to help you save desk space.
This monitor supports built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®.
*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort and HDMI cable are included in the package (USB and RJ45 cable are NOT included).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.