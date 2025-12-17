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Key Features

    27-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor displaying a high-resolution surgical image, set in a modern operating room environment.

    27-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor

    *All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
    *Specifications may vary by region and all features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice or obligation.

    Outstanding image quality

    27” 4K (3840x2160) with Mini-LED
    1.5K local dimming zones
    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

    Suitable for surgery

    Optical bonding
    IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front) & IK06
    12G-SDI support
    8.8kg lightweight

    User Convenience

    Up to 4 PBP & PIP
    Mirror mode & Rotation mode
    Failover input switch

    Outstanding image quality with Mini-LED

    1.5K local dimming zones

    Immersive environment to focus on the surgical procedure

    Local dimming, inherent to 4K Mini-LED technology, enables precise brightness control across specific sections of the LED backlight, which can enhance visual contrast by darkening the dark areas and brightening the light areas. This monitor, equipped with 1.5K local dimming zones, significantly enhances the dynamic contrast ratio to up to 1,000,000:1 and reaches a peak brightness of 2,000 cd/m².

    Additionally, this local dimming technique may improve energy efficiency compared to traditional edge-lit backlight technologies, thereby
    prolonging the display's durability.

    *All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

    With a wide color range of DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), 27HS714S provides a great level of detail optimizing image clarity and color accuracy.

    *Comparison of DCI-P3 (triangles outlined with gray dotted lines). The 27HS714S (triangles outlined in black) supports the color gamut of DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976).
    *All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

    Suitable for surgical environments

    Optical bonding

    Sharp and vibrant images

    The 27HS714S is engineered with optical bonding technology, seamlessly integrating the backlight, module, and glass without any air gaps, and further enhanced with Anti-glare, Anti-reflection, and Anti-fingerprint coatings on the front glass. This combination significantly improves display readability by minimizing reflections and glare, optimizing image clarity and color accuracy even in brightly lit environments. The elimination of air gaps reduces light dispersion and loss, resulting in sharper and more vibrant images.

    The video compares a surgical display with and without optical bonding. The right, with optical bonding, is brighter and clearer than the left.

    *All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
    *The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without optical bonding.

    Anti-glare coating

    The anti-glare coating of optically bonded glass reduces screen glare and reflection, providing a clear display even in brightly lit operating rooms.

    *All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
    *The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AG.

    Anti-reflection coating

    The anti-reflection coating of optically bonded glass minimizes the reflectance of visible light wavelengths, ensuring eye comfort for medical professionals and enabling a precise display.

    *Todas las imágenes, incluyendo las imágenes quirúrgicas del monitor, se muestran para mejorar la comprensión de las características y pueden diferir del producto real, el uso o el contenido de la pantalla.

    *La comparación de imágenes está simulada solo con fines ilustrativos. No son imágenes reales del cristal con o sin antireflejo.

    Anti-fingerprint coating

    The anti-fingerprint coating of optically bonded glass reduces contamination from fingerprints and smudges, contributing to a clear display of the surgical area.

    *All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
    *The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AF.

    IP45 (Front) & IP32(Except for front) & IK06

    With IP45 (Front) and IP32 (Except for front) ratings, 27HS714S is suitable for surgical environments where blood and other bodily fluids are likely to splash. Additionally, this monitor offers high resistance to physical impact, as denoted by its IK06 rating.

    • IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front)

    • IK06

    *All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

    12G-SDI support

    27HS714S supports 12G-SDI, which enables long-distance transmission of 4K signals over a single coaxial cable.
    •  

    8.8kg lightweight

    With a lightweight design of 8.8kg, this surgical monitor is suited for mounting on surgical arms and pendants.

    *All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

    User convenience

    Up to 4 PBP & PIP

    Monitor various information on a single screen

    As the 27HS714S supports up to 4 PBP & PIP, medical professionals can monitor various critical information streams concurrently on a single screen, which can enhance operational efficiency and decision-making. For example, medical staff can view a combination of laparoscopic and fluoroscopic images while monitoring vital signs.

    The video shows a medical monitor displaying up to four different types of information simultaneously, improving operational efficiency and decision-making.

    *All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

    Mirror mode & Rotation mode

    Mirror mode and Rotation mode allow users to adjust the display for optimal viewing, whether flipping the image horizontally or rotating it 180 degrees to match the orientation of the surgical camera.

    *All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

    Failover input switch

    This feature provides an uninterrupted display by automatically switching to an alternative video source if the primary input fails, while compatible across various interfaces including HDMI, SDI, DVI, and DP. Particularly for 12G-SDI, the system can automatically switch from the primary input to the next available one if a signal loss is detected.

    *All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

    To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

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    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

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