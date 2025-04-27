AV Case Study: Courtyard by Marriott Darwin

Courtyard by Marriott Darwin signals a strong step forward for Darwin as an emerging commercial and tourism hub. The property represents the transformation of the former Smith Hotel, reimagined through a partnership between DCOH and Marriott International to introduce the globally recognised Courtyard brand to the Top End. Operated under Marriott’s international standards, it offers a contemporary stay experience for corporate, leisure, and international travellers.

Portfolio General Manager Alex Murray notes the strong demand: “We’ve seen a massive increase in demand. It is providing an opportunity for more of our international partners, corporate partners, along with leisure travellers.”

A MODERN WELCOME IN THE TOP END

When DCOH transformed the old Smith Hotel into Darwin’s first Courtyard by Marriott, the brief was clear: create a contemporary, guest-centric experience that feels like a genuine home away from home while meeting the expectations of both corporate and leisure travellers in a rapidly growing market.

Technology, particularly in-room entertainment and connectivity, sat at the heart of that vision. Alex Murray explains the priority: “Technology is rapidly advancing and changing and at Courtyard by Marriott we’re dedicated to ensuring we give a seamless experience to all guests coming to stay. We want to make sure that they feel comfortable and it’s a home away from home.”