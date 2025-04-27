AV Case Study: Courtyard by Marriott Darwin

SIMPLE, POWERFUL MANAGEMENT
Tom Parker-Huck praises the operational ease: “They’re really easy to work with… The web interface to build the display is really clean. The hotel marketing office can do it themselves. It’s like Canva – drag and drop.”
From an IT standpoint, the cloud platform delivers major advantages. Firmware updates, configuration changes, and content management happen remotely, reducing site visits. Security remains front of mind for Tom: “From an IT management perspective, my biggest worry at all times is security.” The LG solution provides confidence through robust devices, regular updates, and network isolation.
SCALING WITH CONFIDENCE
Patrick notes the advantages of the cloud approach: “Pro:Centric Cloud allows us to implement any new idea remotely from anywhere in the world. It also allows us to enrol other users so hotel staff can localise changes themselves. The ability for the cloud to scale is very important.”
Deployment Groups let the team send different content to specific floors, room types, or even individual guest groups (“Barry’s Bus Tour Group: your ‘swimming with crocs’ excursion is about to depart”). The platform also includes free LG IPTV Channels (including movie and entertainment options), reducing reliance on costly traditional pay-TV systems, with more channels added regularly.
Eddie and Tom both credit Patrick and AusDigi for making the rollout remarkably smooth – the easiest TV project they have experienced.
A FUTURE-PROOF FOUNDATION
The success at Courtyard by Marriott has already shaped wider plans. DCOH is rolling out LG Pro:Centric Cloud across additional properties, appreciating the single cloud dashboard for managing a distributed estate alongside strong local support.
Tom sums up the outcome: “The LG Pro:Centric Cloud solution has been excellent in our day-to-day management. It’s meant that our rollout has been effortless and we’ve got full configuration of our screens to make the rooms a better experience for the customers.”
For a locally owned group like DCOH, with hospitality operations under its Thyme Hospitality division, the combination of durable, market-leading hardware, a flexible and secure cloud platform, and expert integration has delivered far more than new TVs. It has created a scalable, future-proof foundation that matches guest expectations and operational realities in Darwin’s evolving hospitality scene.
The old Smith Hotel has disappeared. In its place stands a confident, contemporary Courtyard by Marriott that reflects a modern Darwin – connected, welcoming, and proudly forward-looking. Not a croc in sight.