GIO Stadium’s Tech Transformation

Seamless Integration & Advanced Infrastructure

The displays are supported by a Vitec IPTV system, which provides robust digital signage and low-latency streaming capabilities. This next-generation system replaces the 15-year-old Exterity platform, delivering 4K-ready functionality to align with the high-definition capabilities of the LG displays and broadcast cameras used on game day.

“Latency in the old system was a significant challenge,” explained Kistensamy. “With Vitec’s new hardware, latency is now negligible, ensuring a smooth and synchronised viewing experience.”

Supporting this transformation is an upgraded network infrastructure. The installation team replaced outdated Cat5e cabling with Cat6a and added fibre connections between grandstands to future-proof the venue. Over 20 x Netgear AV M4250 switches were deployed to manage network switching.

Enhancing the Fan Experience

Thanks to the new IPTV system, all LG displays can double as digital signage, offering capabilities like wayfinding, event promotion, and dynamic F&B menuboards. A favourite feature is the ‘L-wrap’ signage template, which allows live game footage to be displayed alongside promotional content, maximising screen usage.

The stadium’s operators also benefit from advanced centralised control. About 70 Crestron touchscreens are linked to 20 distributed processors, providing seamless monitoring and management of all screens and audio systems. “The master control interface brings real-time feedback and comprehensive oversight,” explained Norman Korte, director of Sound Advice, which won the AV installation and integration tender. “It’s a powerful tool that streamlines operations.”

Platform for Growth

The integration of LG displays and Vitec technology has not only enhanced the stadium’s current offerings but also positioned it for future advancements. With 4K-ready infrastructure and versatile digital signage capabilities, GIO Stadium Canberra is equipped to meet evolving demands in broadcasting and fan engagement.

“This upgrade represents a significant investment in the future of GIO Stadium Canberra,” concluded Kistensamy. “It’s a testament to what can be achieved when innovative technology and a clear vision come together.”