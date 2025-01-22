About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
University of Wollongong Elevates Learning with LG’s Display Technology

GIO Stadium’s Tech Transformation

01/22/2025

Canberra

GIO Stadium Canberra (home to the Raiders and the Brumbies) has undergone a generational upgrade of its display and IPTV systems. The project, backed by the ACT Government, invests in the latest LG Electronics displays and Vitec IPTV technology throughout the stadium, vastly improving the game-day experience for fans and enhancing operational capabilities.

 

“There is a huge push for better technology in stadiums,” comments Matthew Elkins, Executive Branch Manager, Canberra Venues. “What we were looking to do with the upgrade to our IPTV and display systems was to make sure we could both bring what’s happening on field to all our function spaces, all our concourses, also to reach out to commercial opportunities.”

Seamless Integration & Versatility

Vision for the Future

 

Pre Kistensamy, Unified AVIT’s consultant on the project, expressed enthusiasm about the impact of the upgrade: “The integration of LG’s state-of-the-art displays has been a game changer for GIO Stadium Canberra. This upgrade has modernised the venue, improved operational efficiency, and significantly enhanced the fan experience. LG’s products provide the quality, versatility, and reliability the project needed, ensuring the stadium is not only future-proofed but also positioned as a leader in digital signage and broadcast technology.”

LG GIO Stadium

LG’s Role in Transforming the Venue

 

The project saw the installation of over 140 x LG displays of varying sizes and specifications, tailored to different areas of the stadium. Key products include:

  • LG GSCA039 Series Outdoor LED: Installed at the main entry, this high-performance outdoor LED display delivers exceptional brightness and clarity, creating an impactful first impression for visitors.
  • 32SMJ, 42US665H, and XE4F-M Series Outdoor Displays: These IP-rated high-brightness signage solutions ensure clear visuals in various stadium locations, regardless of weather conditions.
  • UM5K Series Large Format UHD Displays: Found in VIP boxes and high-visibility areas, these displays offer stunning image quality, delivering crisp visuals that enhance the viewing experience.

 

The diversity of LG’s catalogue was instrumental in the project’s success. Kistensamy commented, “LG’s extensive range allowed us to customise display solutions for every corner of the stadium. Whether it’s a compact screen for functional use or a large-format display for maximum impact, LG had the right product for each application.”

LG Office

Seamless Integration & Advanced Infrastructure

 

The displays are supported by a Vitec IPTV system, which provides robust digital signage and low-latency streaming capabilities. This next-generation system replaces the 15-year-old Exterity platform, delivering 4K-ready functionality to align with the high-definition capabilities of the LG displays and broadcast cameras used on game day.

 

“Latency in the old system was a significant challenge,” explained Kistensamy. “With Vitec’s new hardware, latency is now negligible, ensuring a smooth and synchronised viewing experience.”

 

Supporting this transformation is an upgraded network infrastructure. The installation team replaced outdated Cat5e cabling with Cat6a and added fibre connections between grandstands to future-proof the venue. Over 20 x Netgear AV M4250 switches were deployed to manage network switching.

 

 

Enhancing the Fan Experience

 

Thanks to the new IPTV system, all LG displays can double as digital signage, offering capabilities like wayfinding, event promotion, and dynamic F&B menuboards. A favourite feature is the ‘L-wrap’ signage template, which allows live game footage to be displayed alongside promotional content, maximising screen usage.

 

The stadium’s operators also benefit from advanced centralised control. About 70 Crestron touchscreens are linked to 20 distributed processors, providing seamless monitoring and management of all screens and audio systems. “The master control interface brings real-time feedback and comprehensive oversight,” explained Norman Korte, director of Sound Advice, which won the AV installation and integration tender. “It’s a powerful tool that streamlines operations.”

 

 

Platform for Growth

 

The integration of LG displays and Vitec technology has not only enhanced the stadium’s current offerings but also positioned it for future advancements. With 4K-ready infrastructure and versatile digital signage capabilities, GIO Stadium Canberra is equipped to meet evolving demands in broadcasting and fan engagement.

 

“This upgrade represents a significant investment in the future of GIO Stadium Canberra,” concluded Kistensamy. “It’s a testament to what can be achieved when innovative technology and a clear vision come together.”

 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 