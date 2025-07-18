AV Case Study: Rydges Gold Coast Airport Hotel’s LG Pro:Centric Upgrade

BEYOND CASTING

LG’s Pro:Centric hotel solution is more than the bridge between the hotel TVs and the PMS. It allows hotel management to display welcome messages, send personalised notifications (like letting someone know their lost keys are at the front desk), and set in-room wake-up calls. It can also be used to promote hotel amenities, such as the gym, the function rooms or specials at the restaurant/bar.

Patrick Corballis: “Rydges Gold Coast Airport is still in the early stages of its Pro:Centric journey. We started by designing a clean GUI and a few core screens, and are now expanding with integrations, such as Nightlife Music Video for in-room entertainment and in the gym, as well as live flight arrival and departure feeds – vital for an airport hotel.”

And it’s all the ‘tip of the iceberg’, according to Patrick Corballis. He can see revenue-generating possibilities as well:

“The system is capable of creating a new revenue stream. We can help hotels build reels showcasing local experiences, such as hot air ballooning, helicopter tours, winery visits, etc. That becomes an opportunity for advertising partnerships or referral-based income. It’s about adding value to the guest experience and monetising the platform.”

Chris Wilson, Head of Information Displays at LG, agrees: “LG’s Pro:Centric Hotel TV offering gets more and more sophisticated each year. The ability to personalise a patron’s experience and offer contextual content useful to their stay, is transforming the in-room TV into the main touchpoint – the importance of the hotel TV will only increase.”

ZERO FAILURES

AusDigi supports thousands of networked displays across the country – not all of them LG displays – and is well placed to have an opinion around reliability and service standards.

Patrick Corballis: “We’ve had zero failures with LG since the original install six years ago. Not 0.1%… zero. We support thousands of screens across Australia, and we see failure rates across all brands. But not with LG.

“I’ve personally visited the LG manufacturing facilities in South Korea. What impressed me most was its product testing. They randomly pull 100 screens from a production run and subject them to extreme heat, freezing cold, sand and dust chambers, and then drop them from 10 feet inside their packaging to test durability. If even four fail, they pull the entire production batch.

“In the commercial AV world, a return-to-site callout is the most expensive kind of failure. That LG build quality gives us the confidence we need. Plus, its warranty and service response is second to none – if something does go wrong, we get same-day or next-day support. That level of reliability is gold.”

RATED COMMERCIAL

With zero failure rate, ‘what happened to the previous LG displays from the hotel?’ you might ask.

Patrick Corballis: “In this particular deployment, we replaced the existing LG Pro:Centric TVs, which were five or six years old. They were still going strong – another testament to LG’s durability. In fact, we only replaced a handful over that time, and all due to damage rather than technical failure. There were zero warranty claims.

“The old screens have been repurposed for secondary use by the owners, and we’ve installed LG’s latest 662H displays. These 4K displays are purpose-built for the hotel market – IPTV-ready out of the box, fully compatible with RF if needed, and natively Pro:Centric-enabled.

“These models directly support satellite signals using smart cards and CAM modules, so if, for instance, you wanted to provide direct French or German satellite TV, you could do that without additional hardware.

“There are also important hotel-specific features like the ability to lock down the settings menu. In venues using domestic TVs, guests can often bypass settings with a quick Google search. That’s a security risk. With these LG hotel TVs, we can lock them down entirely – critical in commercial environments.

“Finally, they’re commercially rated. Domestic TVs are typically only designed for six to eight hours of continuous use per day. These are rated for 16 hours daily over three years, with an optional warranty extension to five years. For us, the warranty means peace of mind and reduced service callouts.”