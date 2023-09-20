Transforming Visitor Experiences at Sydney Dance Company through Innovative Display Solutions

Implementation

The project featured tailored display solutions that complemented the unique character of each area within the venue. Key installations included:

**High Brightness Signage and Outdoor Displays**: These were strategically placed to create vibrant points of engagement for visitors, enhancing readability and color expression. Their robust yet slim design integrated harmoniously with the venue’s architecture.

**Digital Menu Displays in the Café**: These displays, achieving brightness levels of 700 cd/m², improved visibility in well-lit environments. Powered by LG’s webOS platform, they streamlined the ordering process, thus enhancing customer service.

**LG One:Quick Flex Displays**: Positioned throughout the dance studios, these versatile units facilitated rehearsals, performances, and event promotions. They featured In-Cell touch technology, built-in cameras, microphones, and speakers to improve communication and efficiency.