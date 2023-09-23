Sydney MotorSport Park Installation

LG Electronics in conjunction with PMY Group and Australian Racing Drivers’ Club (ARDC), have switched on the power at Australia’s only permanent day and night racing circuit, Sydney Motorsport Park (SMSP).

The FIA Grade 2 Circuit at Eastern Creek will now be lit night and day with state-of-the-art LG LED displays and integrated television and lighting systems.

As the official consumer electronics partner at SMSP, this is one of LG’s largest display installations at any sporting venue worldwide.

The installation features a 45m2 welcome screen, four 12m2 double sided elevated cantilever LED boards, and 144m of pit straight LED screens facing the Brabham Straight and grandstand. The technology is intended to enhance the on-track atmosphere for visitors, driving powerful exposure and engagement for brands direct to live in-venue and broadcast audiences.

“The Sydney Motorsport Park project demonstrates the transformative impact that LG LED High Brightness panels can deliver,” LG head of B2B Marketing, Brad Reed said. “As one of our largest sporting facility installations globally, we are pleased to demonstrate how LG advanced LED technology can provide a completely new entertainment experience.”

“Launching at a time when live events return to Sydney, we are certain that the installation will amplify the experience for spectators attending Sydney Motorsport Park,” PMY Group managing director, Paul Yeomans said. “LG is the perfect choice for this important transformation of Sydney Motorsport Park.”

ARDC CEO, Glenn Matthews said: “Our offering will now stack up against the world’s best, being the only Australian racetrack with permanent LED lighting, allowing us to offer 24/7 unique and engaging event opportunities.”