University of Wollongong Elevates Learning with LG’s Display Technology

Future-Ready Learning Environments

As universities continue to adapt to the demands of modern education and sustainable technology rollouts, David Arnold emphasised the environmental benefits and durability of LG technology. “We’re looking at expanding our refresh cycle to go longer than our standard six years, and it’s quite possible the LG product will see a similar sort of life cycle, which is great for our environmental goals.”

“From a support perspective, we found the documentation to be excellent and we have had nothing but excellent experiences with LG,” comments Arnold. “They’re very responsive and they know their product extremely well. The warranty is three years and we are yet to actually have a display fail. So they've been very reliable in the five years that we’ve been deploying them.”

Importantly, the LG displays are stunning to view. “Aesthetically, they are great. You pair them with a black Cisco room bar when the displays are off and they blend really nicely into a modern university. Then you turn them on and they pop with colour. The LG displays have really lifted and modernised our teaching and learning spaces and made them so much more engaging.”

Chris Wilson, Head of Information Displays at LG, highlighted the successful collaboration between LG and the University of Wollongong in elevating learning experiences within higher education verticals. “Our partnership with UOW showcases how LG’s display technology can seamlessly integrate into educational environments to enhance teaching and learning,” states Wilson. “We aim to continue supporting future-ready learning environments and sustainable technology rollouts in the higher education sector.”