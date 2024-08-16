About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
University of Wollongong Elevates Learning with LG’s Display Technology

University of Wollongong Elevates Learning with LG’s Display Technology

08/16/2024

Wollongong, New South Wales

The University of Wollongong (UOW) is a globally recognised tertiary education institution, ranking in the top 1% of universities in Australia. With around 33,000 students enrolled both domestically and internationally, and additional campuses in New South Wales and overseas, technology plays a crucial role in supporting learning experiences at UOW.

 

In recent years, UOW made a strategic decision to partner with LG to modernise its digital infrastructure. Steered by David Arnold, the University’s Solution Architect for Digital Strategy and Architecture, the series of upgrades demonstrate how modern universities can enhance learning environments through smart technology partnerships.

Seamless Integration & Versatility

Seamless Integration & Versatility

 

LG’s UR series commercial displays and TR3DK Series interactive displays are spread throughout the University of Wollongong’s campuses. From intimate collaboration rooms to expansive lecture theatres, the range of displays spans multiple sizes and functionalities, from 43-inch screens in small meeting spaces right up to dual 86-inch displays for enhanced impact and visibility in lecture theatres.

 

Additionally, the use of LG’s CreateBoards provides native touch experiences integrated with Cisco Room OS, enhancing functionality for meetings and hybrid learning environments.

 

David Arnold elaborates on how these technologies have been seamlessly integrated into the university’s architecture. “The University of Wollongong strives to create environments where the technology plays a secondary role, allowing the focus to be on teaching and learning. LG’s displays have enabled us to achieve this by fitting into every room configuration seamlessly.” 

Native Cisco Compatibility

Native Cisco Compatibility

 

UOW’s reliance on Cisco for its IT infrastructure was a critical consideration in the selection of LG displays. The collaboration between LG and Cisco offered a streamlined, unified solution that significantly reduced deployment and management complexity.

 

“Before we standardised on LG, we had already standardised on Cisco,” explains Arnold. “We had many different display vendors and many different series of displays which created inconsistencies in terms of management and third party control. Since Cisco partnered with LG, that gave us the nudge we needed to consider standardising on LG. Native compatibility with Cisco means that when we plug the display in, the display is already configured, controlled and monitored through Cisco Control Hub. We also get very rich, deep analytics of the room and how it's actually performing.”

 

By standardising on LG and Cisco technologies, UOW has ensured a consistent experience across all its campuses, including those in India and Sydney. “It’s been a huge timesaver for us. When you consider we have hundreds and hundreds of rooms with hundreds of displays, it makes a big difference in terms of what we can do on a global scale in regard to monitoring and management.”

Future-Ready Learning Environments

Future-Ready Learning Environments

 

As universities continue to adapt to the demands of modern education and sustainable technology rollouts, David Arnold emphasised the environmental benefits and durability of LG technology. “We’re looking at expanding our refresh cycle to go longer than our standard six years, and it’s quite possible the LG product will see a similar sort of life cycle, which is great for our environmental goals.”

 

“From a support perspective, we found the documentation to be excellent and we have had nothing but excellent experiences with LG,” comments Arnold. “They’re very responsive and they know their product extremely well. The warranty is three years and we are yet to actually have a display fail. So they've been very reliable in the five years that we’ve been deploying them.”

 

Importantly, the LG displays are stunning to view. “Aesthetically, they are great. You pair them with a black Cisco room bar when the displays are off and they blend really nicely into a modern university. Then you turn them on and they pop with colour. The LG displays have really lifted and modernised our teaching and learning spaces and made them so much more engaging.”

 

Chris Wilson, Head of Information Displays at LG, highlighted the successful collaboration between LG and the University of Wollongong in elevating learning experiences within higher education verticals. “Our partnership with UOW showcases how LG’s display technology can seamlessly integrate into educational environments to enhance teaching and learning,” states Wilson. “We aim to continue supporting future-ready learning environments and sustainable technology rollouts in the higher education sector.”

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 