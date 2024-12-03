We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PRO:CENTRIC® SMART 55LX765H
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Type
Edge LED
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL/NTSC-M
-
Digital
DVB-T2
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
BASIC COMMERCIAL TV FEATURES
-
Additional
Welcome Screen, Lock Mode, One Channel Map, Hotel Mode, Instant on, USB Cloning, IR Out, TV Link Interactive
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Type
Pro:Centric SMART
-
Data Streaming ( IP & RF)
N/A
-
Pro:Centric Application
PCA
-
RF(1/2 Tuner)
1 Tuner
-
HCAP(GEM/FLASH/HTML)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Connectivity
DLNA, WiDi, Miracast, Wi-Fi Direct, DIAL
-
Management
Remote Diagnostics/EzManager
-
Interactivity
HTNG/HDMI-CEC
-
Usability
Built-In Wi-Fi , Soft AP
-
DRM
Verimatrix, SecureMeida, Pro:Idiom
-
RJP Interface
RS232C, HDMI CEC
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
N/A
-
Smart Energy Saving
N/A
-
Anti-theft System
Kensington Lock, Credenza/Security Screw Hole
INTERFACE(SIDE)
-
Headphone Out (3.5mm Phone Jack)
Yes (1)
-
HDMI In
1 (HDMI 1.4)
-
USB
Yes (2, USB 2.0)
INTERFACE(REAR)
-
RF In
1 / 1 Satelite In (LNB)
-
AV In
1 (Composite)
-
Component In(Y, Pb,Pr) + Audio(L/R)
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
-/1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1 (HDMI 1.4)
-
RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
1(Commonly used with AV)
-
LAN
Yes (2)
-
2 External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)
2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 - 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Stand-by(Watts)
0.3W↓
-
Energy Rating (Stars)
7
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB
-
Environment
CISPR
-
Etc.
MEPS