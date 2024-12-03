About Cookies on This Site

  LG Stretch Signage, Front view with infill image, 37BH7N
LG Stretch Signage, Front view with infill image, 37BH7N
Key Features

  • Resolution : 1,920 × 540
  • Brightness : 700 nit
  • 32:9 Wide Screen
  • Slim Design
  • SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control+, SuperSign WB, Mobile CMS, LG ConnectedCare
  • webOS Solution
More

Bring the Remaining Space to Life with Space-fitting 32:9 Widescreen

Inside a bright cosmetics store, there is a BH7N installed at the lipstick section. A woman is watching a vivid advertisement displayed on the wide screen of BH7N.

Image has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

A woman is watching a performance advertisement on a wide screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio.

32:9 Extended Wide Format

It is a unique wide screen with 32:9 bar type which provides much more flexibility in content than the conventional display of 16:9 ratio.

 

Image has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Inside an ice cream shop, there is a BH7N installed, and the screen is simultaneously showing the ice cream menu and advertisements.

Picture-by-Picture (PBP) Mode

The Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature allows you to show multi content in one single display. It is very useful and convenient to deliver various advertisements or pieces of information at the same time.

 

Image has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

The BH7N is installed in the fashion mall, completely filling the unused space, both horizontally and vertically.

Portrait/Landscape Mode

BH7N can be used vertically as well, allowing for flexible utilization in various installation/usage scenes in both horizontal and vertical orientations. It can be utilized for displays according to the characteristics and size of unused and leftover spaces.

 

Image has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Customisable Angle toSuit Customer's Eye Level

With a tilting capability of 30° when installed at a higher height, BH7N enhances customer perception and satisfaction.

The BH7N is installed higher than eye level but tilted at a 30° angle, ensuring that the screen content is well-visible.

Image has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Highly Reliable in High Humidity Environments

Optimized for business environments, the BH7N is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal coating on power board, allowing for stable operation.

The BH7N has conformal coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.

Indoor Display Offering a Vivid and Sharp Visual Experience

With a great brightness of 700 cd/m2, the BH7N series clearly deliver content and attract public attention, making it suitable display for marketing in airports, retail, shopping malls etc.

BH7N has a brightness of 700 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

It has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Daisy Chain Management

A daisy chain allows you to conveniently and efficiently play the same content on multiple displays using just one media player. This eliminates the need to install separate media boxes for each display, as the entire operation can be handled by a single media player, which can result in cost savings during installation.

Multiple displays in the market are being managed at once through Daisy Chain.

* You can play media by connecting an external HDMI.

High Performance with
LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0 is available on BH7N series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.*

Several tasks that can be done through the LG webOS smart platform are arranged in the BH7N screen.

* GUI : Graphical User Interface
Image has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Real-Time Monitoring
with LG ConnectedCare

Easy and Fast maintenance is available with our optional cloud service solution LG ConnectedCare*. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The one of LG employee is remotely monitoring the BH7N screen installed in a client workplace by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution, called LG ConnectedCare.

* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service.

SuperSign

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organised digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

The manager of a clothing store is creating advertisements that will be displayed on the BH7N screen installed on the store wall using content management software, SuperSign.

Image has been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    37"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS (ADS)

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920x540 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    700nit(Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8 bit, 16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    14ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes (2, HDMI Daisy cahin support) HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4 HDMI2: ARC

  • DP In

    Yes (1)

  • RS232C In

    Yes (1)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes (1)

  • IR In

    Yes (1)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(1, USB Auto Playback)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes (1)

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1), Speaker NA(Audio line Out)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes (1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 15.6/9.3/9.3/15.6

  • Weight (Head)

    7kg

  • Packed Weight

    9kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    922.3 x 288.3 x 43.5 mm (without IR)

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    400×200mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    40W

  • Max.

    50W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    136.4 BTU↓/Hr(Typ.), 170.6BTU↓/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    30W±10%

  • DPM

    0.5 W

  • Power off

    0.5W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkiye, Arabic, polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord(1.55 M*1), QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender,Power Cord Clip

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Yes (Max 30 degree)

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

