We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
STANDARD PREMIUM 42LS75C/73C SERIES
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
42" (107cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
-
Brightness
700cd/m2 (LS75C), 500cd/m2 (LS73C)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G BW) typ.
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polariser (Haze 10%)
-
Life Time
50,000 Hrs min.
-
Orientation
Portrait and Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio in, OPS
-
Output
DP, External Speaker out
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45, IR / Light sensor, Pixel sensor, USB 3.0
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
7.4 mm (T/L/R/B even)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
949mm x 555mm x 32mm
-
Weight (head)
12.5kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
1045mm x 645mm x 127mm
-
Packed Weight
14.8kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
400mm x 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temperature sensor, Auto brightness sensor, Tile Mode, DPM select, DPM wake up, Energy saving, Smart energy saving, File play with USB, PIP/PBP(2), Internal memory 16GB (System 4GB + Available 12GB), Wi-Fi dongle ready (802.11n) , USB cloning, Fail over
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ./Max)
110 W (TBD)
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
80 W (TBD)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR 22, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign W/Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
-
Interactive White Board S/W
N/A
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Remote controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, QSG, Regular book (depend on regional standard), HDMI cable
-
Optional
SP-2100 (External speaker), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel sensor)