XF3C Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55” (139 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS (M + WRGB)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
3,000 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
24 hrs / 7 days
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB3.0
-
Output
DP, External Speaker Out
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
9.9 mm (L/R), 12 mm (T/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,235.4 x 709.4 x 106 mm
-
Weight (Head)
28.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
1,344 x 820 x 236 mm
-
Packed Weight
33.7 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT
-
Operation Temperature Range
0 °C to 50 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight), 0 °C to 40 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typical)
280W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
160W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
External Media Player Attachable
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign Premium
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (including battery 2 ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, IR extension cable/ PCB, Manual (ESG&EIG)