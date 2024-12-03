We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55” FHD Transparent OLED Digital Signage with webOS™ 4.0
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size
55"
Panel Technology
OLED
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Brightness (Typ.)
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)* Average Picture Level
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
Colour Gamut
BT709 120%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
Colour Depth
1.07 Billion Colours (10 bit)
Response Time
1 ms (G t o G), 8 ms (MPRT)
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (2H)
Lifetime
30,000 Hrs (Typ.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
Transparency
38% (SET)
CONNECTIVITY
Input
HDMI(1), DP(1) , USB2.0 Type A(2)
-
Output
DP, Audio (Off / Fixed / Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in/out,
IR (Shared w/ RS232C Out Port)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Colour
Transparent
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm
Weight
11.6Kg (Head)
3.4Kg (Signage Box)
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
1225.5 x 810.1 x 4.9mm (Head)
782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1345 x 920 x 207mm
Packed Weight
23.1kg
KEY FEATURES
Key Features
Temperature Sensor , Status Mailing, ISM Method, DPM Select, File Play with USB, Internal Memory (16 GB), DP Daisy Chain, Setting Data Cloning, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager, Control Manager ,Failover, VideoTag(4),Rotation, Gapless Playback, Tile Mode , PM Mode, HDMI-CEC, Crestron Connected, SNMP, WOL, Pro:Idiom.
POWER
Power Supply
100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ. / Max.
250W/280W
DPM
Less than 0.5 W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.5 W
CERTIFICATION
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
CISPR32
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Software Compatibility
SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control / Control+, LG ConnectedCare
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea) for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M4xL22,12EA / M4 Nut 12EA / M3xL5.5,8EA / M3xL3.5, 20EA), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4EA, MCX cable Holder 4ea
Optional
Stand (ACC-S-EW5F, 2 Pole)