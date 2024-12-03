1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

About Cookies on This Site

22XE1J-B

Front view with infill image
Deliver Your Message with High Visibility Even Under Bright Sunlight

Deliver Your Message with High Visibility Even Under Bright Sunlight

With up to 1,500 nits** brightness and UHD picture quality, the 22XE1J series delivers content that can attract the attention of viewers and is suitable for outdoor visibility. Quarter Wave Plate helps clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarised sunglasses.

The left one shows a 22XE1J installed on the wall showing its 21.5&quot; in size. On the right, there are various screen types: A hanging type, kiosk type, and stand-alone installation type.

21.5 inches of Versatile Screen Size

The small and light size of 21.5 inches allows for flexible use in various spaces. In particular you can install the display differently, allowing for high utilisation for small-medium businesses to large companies

 

A display is working well in an environment of -30~50°C.

Wide Range of Operating Temperature

22XE1J can operate at various temperatures of -30 - 50°C*

*Network connection is required for webpage browsing.

The 22XE1J has a conformal coating making it resistant to dust and salinity in moisture.

Conformal Coating

The XE series have been designed with the LG Conformal Coating to provide additional protection to circuit boards in harsh environments such as dust and humidity.
The 22XE1J screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility and decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

High Performance with webOS

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

* System-on-Chip

Easy Content Distribution and Software Updates

The 22XE1J features embedded WiFi, Bluetooth and Beacon technology, which makes it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update the firmware. Using Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) solutions enables the delivery of promotional activities, such as promotional coupons or product information, to viewers in real time.

The store owner can easily distribute content and update firmware using a wireless connection such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

* Wi-Fi performance may vary depending on your router and circumstance.

Control Manager

The web-based monitor solution is a solution that enables the user to have access to manage content from their mobile phone. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments and control it remotely.

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

*The image is for illustrative purposes only.
*Internet connection is required for web-based monitoring.

LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota

You can easily create your display content using LG's Promota* application, downloadable on a mobile device. With Promota, you can add text and images to create and online profile for your business and deliver information such as event news, seasonal menus, promotions, and even more to your customers while recommending easy-to-use templates relevant to your industry.

The store owner can simply create menu contents on the menu board using mobile application.

* LG Promota can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store.

Real-time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance gets easier with the optional LG ConncectedCare* service, an additional cloud service solution*. The LG ConnectedCare* Service remotely manages the status of displays in your workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote services, helping to ensure the stable operation of your business.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the 22XE1J series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

*LG Connected Care is available separately at additional cost.

    Print

    All Spec

    PANEL

    • Screen Size (Inch)

      21.5

    • Panel Technology

      IPS (AHVA)

    • Back Light Type

      Edge

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Native Resolution

      1920 x 1080 (FHD)

    • Refresh Rate

      60Hz

    • Brightness

      1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)

    • Contrast Ratio

      1,000:1 (Typ.)

    • Dynamic CR

      800,000:1

    • Color Gamut

      NTSC 72%

    • Viewing Angle (H x V)

      178º x 178º

    • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

      16.7 Million colors

    • Response Time

      25ms (G to G)

    • Surface Treatment (Haze)

      Haze 25%

    • Life time

      70,000Hrs (Typ.)

    • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

      24/7

    • Portait / Landscape

      YES / YES

    • Transparency

      N/A

    • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

      YES

    CONNECTIVITY

    • HDMI In

      YES (1ea)

    • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

      2.2/1.4

    • DP In

      NO

    • DVI-D In

      NO

    • RGB In

      NO

    • Audio In

      NO

    • RS232C In

      YES

    • RJ45(LAN) In

      YES (1ea)

    • IR In

      NO

    • USB In

      USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

    • HDMI Out

      NO

    • DP Out

      NO

    • Audio Out

      NO

    • Touch USB

      NO

    • External Speaker Out

      YES

    • RS232C Out

      NO

    • RJ45(LAN) Out

      NO

    • IR Out

      NO

    • Daisy Chain

      NO

    MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

    • Bezel Color

      Black

    • Bezel Width

      38.3mm(R/L), 24.0mm(T/B)

    • Weight (Head)

      8.3Kg

    • Weight (Head+Stand)

      N/A

    • Packed Weight

      10Kg

    • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

      557.3 x 319.8 x 65mm

    • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

      N/A

    • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

      632 x 394 x 187mm

    • Handle

      NO

    • VESA Standard Mount Interface

      100 x 100 mm

    PROTECTION GLASS

    • Thickness

      3mm

    • Degree of Protection

      N/A

    • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

      Tempered strengthening

    • Anti-Reflective

      YES

    • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

      YES

    • Shatter-Proof

      YES

    FEATURE - HARDWARE

    • Internal Memory (eMMC)

      16GB

    • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

      YES

    • Temperature Sensor

      YES

    • Auto Brightness Sensor

      YES

    • Pixel Sensor

      NO

    • Proximity Sensor

      NO

    • Current Sensor

      NO

    • BLU Sensor

      NO

    • Humidity Sensor

      YES

    • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

      YES

    • Power Indicator

      YES

    • Local Key Operation

      NO

    • FAN (Built-in)

      YES

    FEATURE - SOFTWARE

    • OS Ver. (webOS)

      webOS 4.1

    • Local Contents Scheduling

      YES

    • Group Manager

      YES

    • USB Plug & Play

      YES

    • Fail over

      YES

    • Booting Logo Image

      YES

    • No Signal Image

      YES

    • RS232C Sync

      NO

    • Local Network Sync

      YES

    • Backlight Sync

      NO

    • PIP

      NO

    • PBP

      NO

    • Screen Share

      NO

    • Video Tag

      YES (4 Video Tag)

    • Play via URL

      YES

    • Screen Rotation

      YES

    • External Input Rotation

      YES

    • Gapless Playback

      YES

    • Tile Mode Setting

      NO

    • Setting Data Cloning

      YES

    • SNMP

      YES

    • ISM Method

      YES

    • Auto Set ID

      NO

    • Status Mailing

      YES

    • Control Manager

      YES

    • Cisco Certification

      NO

    • Crestron Connected

      NO

    • Smart Energy Saving

      YES

    • PM mode

      YES

    • Wake on LAN

      YES

    • Network Ready

      YES

    • Beacon

      NO

    • HDMI-CEC

      YES

    • SI Server Setting

      YES

    • webRTC

      YES

    • Pro:Idiom

      YES

    • Brightness Compensation

      NO

    • W/B Setting by Grey scale

      NO

    • Scan Inversion

      NO

    ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

    • Operation Temperature

      -30 °C to 50 °C

    • Operation Humidity

      5 % to 100 %

    POWER

    • Power Supply

      AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

    • Power Type

      Built-in Power

    POWER CONSUMPTION

    • Typ.

      85W (Full White) 36W (IEC 62087)

    • Max.

      115W

    • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

      290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 393 BTU/Hr(Max.)

    • DPM

      0.5W

    • Power off

      0.5W

    SOUND

    • Speaker (Built-in)

      NO

    CERTIFICATION

    • Safety

      CB / NRTL

    • EMC

      FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

    • ERP / Energy Star

      YES / NO

    • ePEAT(US only)

      NO

    OPS COMPATIBILITY

    • OPS Type compatible

      NO

    • OPS Power Built-in

      NO

    SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

    • SuperSign CMS

      YES

    • SuperSign Control+

      YES

    • SuperSign WB

      NO

    • SuperSign Cloud

      NO

    • Promota

      YES

    • Mobile CMS

      NO

    • Connected Care

      YES

    LANGUAGE

    • OSD

      English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

    ACCESSORY

    • Basic

      Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

    • Optional

      NO

    SPECIAL FEATURE

    • Overlay Touch Compatibility

      N/A

    • Smart Calibration

      N/A

    • Tilt (Face up)

      N/A

    • Tilt (Face down)

      Max. 15 degree

    • IP Rating

      IP56

    • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

      YES

    • Power Protection

      N/A

    • Direct Sunlight

      YES

    DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

    • Available Object Size for Touch

      N/A

    • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

      N/A

    • Accuracy (Typ.)

      N/A

    • Interface

      N/A

    • Protection Glass Thickness

      N/A

    • Protection Glass Transmission

      N/A

    • Operating System Support

      N/A

    • Multi Touch Point

      N/A

    White Paper

    extension : pdf
    Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
    Download

    To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

