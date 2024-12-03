We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Open Frame Outdoor Panel
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
32" (31.55" measured diagonal)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
1,500 cd/m2 (Typ.), 1,200 cd/m2 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1,300 : 1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
hard Coating(2H),Anti-reflection treamnet of the front polariser(haze <1%)
-
Lifetime
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (1), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Silver
-
Bezel Width
16.1 mm (T), 23.2 mm (B), 10.9 mm (L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
727.4 x 439.5 x 95 mm
-
Weight (Head)
12.3 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
810 x 545 x 207 mm
-
Packed Weight
13.5 kg
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor, Cooling Fan, Auto Brightness Sensor, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, Tile Mode (up to 15 x 15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, Source Selection, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight, DPM Select, File Play with USB, Internal Memory (8GB, System 4GB + Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature*
0°C to 50°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
Built-In Power
-
Power Type
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption-Typ./Max
145 W / 175 W
-
Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving
75 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control /Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (4 Batteries Included), Power Cord, IR Extension Kit, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)
-
Optional
Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)
* Stand is not available