49
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49" (123cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (Full HD)
-
Brightness
2,750cd/m² (Max), 2,250cd/m²(Min), 2,500cd/m² (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178° x 178°
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating(2H), Anti-Glare Treatment of the Front Polariser (Reflectance < 2%)
-
Life Time
50,000 Hours
-
Orientation
Portrait and Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
-
Output
DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C (In/Out), RJ45
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
6.5mm(L/R), 9mm(T/B)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D cm)
1,093 x 626 x 84mm
-
Weight (Head)
21.2kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,194 x 175 x 760mm
-
Packed Weight
25.7kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600mm × 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Tile Mode, Natural Mode @Tile Mode, Source Selection, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 45 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight) 0 °C to 35 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max)
190W / 210W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
85W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS / NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS / NZS CISPR22, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign W/Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Accessory
Remote Controller (2 batteries included), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)
-
Optional
WM-L640V, WM-P640V(Wall Mount), KT-SP0, AN-WF500 ** Stand is not available