We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full HD Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55" (139 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080(FHD)
-
Brightness
2500cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178° x 178°
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(2H), Anti-reflection treatment (Reflectance 1.5%)
-
Life Time
50,000 Hours
-
Orientation
Portrait and Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
-
Output
DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C (In/Out), RJ45
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
9.9mm(L/R),12mm(T/B)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D cm)
1235mm x 709mm x 106mm
-
Weight (head)
27kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
1336mm x 241mm x 810mm
-
Packed Weight
32kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600mm × 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Cooling FAN, Tile Mode, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight, Input Label, Sync Mode, Auto Power/Source Memory, Key Lock, Internal Memory(4GB)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 50°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) 0°C to 40°C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max)
230W / 310W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
100 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS / NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS / NZS CISPR22, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating
209kWh/year, 7 stars
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite / SuperSign-c
Yes / Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Remote Controller (including battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR extension cable/PCB, HDMI Cable, Manual
-
Optional
N/A