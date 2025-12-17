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UHD Signage
Contact us

UHD Signage

Contact us

UHD Signage

65UH7Q-E
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Top view
Bottom view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Top view
Bottom view

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 700 nits (Typ.)
  • Bezel Width : 11.4 mm (Even)
  • webOS Smart Platform
  • LG Shield
More

Slim Design UHD Signage with Advanced LG webOS Platform

Inside the cosmetics shop, two UH7Q displays are mounted high on the wall, each vividly showcasing cosmetic advertisements.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution of LG UHD Signage, it makes the colors and details of the content vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle provides clear content.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UH7Q is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS 8.0 platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, and includes webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

* SoC : System On Chip
** SI : System Integrator

High Brightness

The UH7Q, with a great brightness of 700 nits, clearly delivers content even in bright stores.

 

Slim Depth with Even Bezel

The UH7Q boasts viewing experience with a slim depth, which is advantageous for interior design. When adjusting to both portrait and landscape mode, the bezel maintains uniform thickness on all four sides, providing even symmetry on the top, bottom, left, and right. Therefore, it is a model suitable for various styling options.

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH7Q saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13.5 mm of space with the slim bracket.

* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

Versatile Operation with Multi-USB

With support for two USB ports, the UH7Q offers versatile usage options. For example, operating content on the screen while simultaneously using other connected devices is possible. This includes convenient tasks like downloading PPT files from external storage devices while using a mouse or keyboard during a meeting.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UH7Q is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal partial coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring*, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

* When a physical impact occurs on the product, an alert is provided to the administrator through the media controller.

Comprehensive Security

webOS Signage goes beyond security measures at the operating system (OS) level. LG Shield employs a five-tiered defense system, encompassing server, application, operating system, system, and hardware. Each layer operates independently, providing comprehensive protection against various threats. Also, the webOS platform supports ETSI EN 303 645.

 

Remote Monitoring and Control

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anytime, anywhere from their mobile phone & PC in a network-accessible environment, with access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

SuperSign Solutions

LG SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as LG SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

* Sold separately

 

Print

All Spec

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES (EU in-box / Others Acc.)

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Wall Mount (LSW240A/B)

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable, Cable

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / YES

  • ePEAT(US only)

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

CONNECTIVITY

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB2.0 Type C (1ea, DP ALT Mode)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

PANEL

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65

  • Panel Technology

    ADS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    700nit(Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8m (G to G) (TBD)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%(TBD)

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    No

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face down)

    YES (Max 15˚ degree, 40℃ temperature) (TBD)

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Typ.

    130W (TBD)

  • Max.

    184W (TBD)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 628 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    91W (TBD)

  • Power off

    0.5W

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1457.9 x 834.0 x 29.7mm (TBD)

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 11.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    24.2 kg (TBD)

  • Packed Weight

    30.4 kg (TBD)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1600.0 x 970.0 x 172.0mm (TBD)

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 8.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
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Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 