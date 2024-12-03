We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
98”LG professional Ultra HD
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
98" (249 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)
-
Brightness
500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
CONNECTIVITY INPUT(REAR)
-
Digital
HDMI (2) , DP (1) , DVI (1)
-
Audio
DVI (3.5Φ 1)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
Yes (1)
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT(REAR)
-
Digital
DP(1)
-
Audio
External Speakers(L/R), SPDIF(1)
-
External Control
RS232C (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
14.9(mm) (L/T/R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
219cm x 125cm x 7cm
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
234cm x 139cm x 40cm
-
Weight (head)
88kg
-
Packed Weight
123kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
800mm x 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Tile Mode, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight,Position/Size, Key Lock, DPM Select, File Play with USB, Input Label, Smart energy saving, 4K UP Scaling, Auto power/Source Memory
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
DPM
2.0W(DVI-D, HDMI, DP)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving On
400W/280W
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
Power Type
Built In Power
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL/cU /CB/TU /KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC, C-Tick
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Included
Remote Controller (including 2ea battery), Power Cable, IR/Light Sensor receiver, CD (Owner's Manual), HDMI Cable
-
Optional
SP-2100, ST-200T, KT-OPSA (OPS kits), MP 700, LSW440S, AN-WF500(WiFi USB Dongle), KT-SPO
-
Warranty
3 years (Parts and Labour)