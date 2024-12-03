We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" 450 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
450 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating(3H), Anti-Glare Treatment of the Front Polariser (Haze 10%)
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR Receiver In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
2.3 mm (L/T) / 1.2 mm (R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7 mm
-
Weight (Head)
17.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,214 x 778 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
22.8 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
-
SPECIAL FEATURES
webOS 3.0+, Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (up to 15x15), Natural Mode @Tile Mode, ISM Method, DPM Select, DPM Wake Up, Energy Saving, File Play with USB, Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB), USB Cloning, Contents Scheduling, Calibration Mode, Sync Mode, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Pivot Mode, Fail Over, Media Share
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption -Typ.
93 W
-
Power Consumption - Max
110 W
-
Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving
50 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0, US Only)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screws
-
Optional
Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V/ Portrait: WM-P640V)