We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" 700 nits FHD Narrow Bezel Video Wall
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
700 cd/m2
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare Treatment of the Front Polariser (Haze 3%)
-
Life Time
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DVI-D, RGB, USB
-
Output
DVI-D
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Reveiver In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
2.3 mm (L/T) / 1.2 mm (R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7 mm
-
Weight (Head)
17.8kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,214 x 778 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
22.8 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
SPECIAL FEATURES
Temperature sensor, Tile mode (up to 15x15), Natural mode @Tile mode, ISM method, DPM select, Energy saving, Smart energy saving, File play with USB
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
130 W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
50 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0, US Only)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC compatible (Optional)
No
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cable, DVI Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS232C Cable, Guide Bracket, Screw
-
Optional
Wall mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)