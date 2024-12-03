We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" LG Video Wall LV35A SERIES
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
-
Brightness
500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Response Time
12ms (G to G)
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178° x 178°
-
Colour
Black
CONNECTIVITY INPUT(REAR)
-
Digital
HDMI (1), DVI-D (1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
RGB (1), Component(RGB Shared), AV(RGB Shared)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45 (1), IR Receiver (1)
-
USB
Yes (1)
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT(REAR)
-
Digital
DVI-D (1)
-
External Control
RS232C (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
2.25mm (L/R) / 1.25mm (R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1213mm x 684mm x 89mm
-
Weight (head)
23kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
1353mm X 850mm X 225mm
-
Packed Weight
30.0kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600mm × 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Time, Information, Temprature Sensor, Languages, Position/Size, DPM Select, File Play with USB, Tile mode, Source Selection, Auto config/Phase, ISM Method, Input Label, Smart Energy Saving, Auto Power/Soure Memory, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight, Supersign-W lite
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving On
160W/90W
-
DPM
0.7W
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
Power Type
Built In Power
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC, C-Tick
-
ErP/US EPA
NA / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Included
Remote Controller, Manual, Guide Bracket, Power Cable, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable
-
Warranty
DVI cable
-
Optional
600 x 400 (AP-WX60), WM-L640V (Landscape), WM-P640V (Portrait)