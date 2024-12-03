We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High Brightness Video Wall
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55”
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
1,500 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating (2H), Anti-glare Treatment of the Front Polariser (Haze 3% Typ.)
-
Operation Hours
24 Hours
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP, Audio Out
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR Receiver In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width (B to B)*
2.25 mm (L/T) / 1.25 mm (R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,213.4 x 684.2 x 92.8 mm
-
Weight (Head)
23.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
36.6 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15 x 15), Natural Mode @Tile Mode, ISM Method, DPM Select, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, Internal memory (8GB, System 4GB + Available 4GB), USB Cloning, Contents Scheduling, Fail Over, Media Share
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% ~ 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption-Typ./Max
250 W / 280 W
-
Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving
213 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500 / MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screws
-
Optional
Wall mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)