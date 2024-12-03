We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" 4000 nits FHD Window Facing
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+ (WRGB)
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
4,000 cd/m2 (Typ.),
3,200 cd/m2 (Min.)
-
Viewing Angle (H × V)
178 × 178
-
Surface Treatment
AGLR (Haze 3%), QWP
-
Lifetime (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
12.0 mm (T/B), 9.9 mm (L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,235.5 × 709.4 × 85.4 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,360 x 231 x 844 mm
-
Weight (Head)
25 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
375 W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
140 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
Energy Rating
No