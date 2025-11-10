About Cookies on This Site

LG CreateBoard Standard

65TR3DQ-B
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 400 nit (Typ.)
  • Multi-Touch Point : Max. 50 Points
  • OS Ver. : Andorid 14 (EDLA)
  • Interface (Input) : HDMI (3), DP, RGB (VGA), Audio, RS-232C, RJ45 (LAN), USB Type-C (2), USB 3.0 Type-A (5), USB 2.0 Type-A
  • Interface (Output) : HDMI Out, Audio Out, Touch USB (3), RJ45 (LAN)
More

Innovate, Collaborate, and Create with Seamless Technology, LG CreateBoard

In the lecture room, there's a large interactive digital board installed on the wall, vividly displaying lecture materials on the screen.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Creative Whiteboard Solution

LG CreateBoard offers a lifelike touch experience, allowing users to interact with content directly on the board. You can write, draw, zoom, and rotate using just your fingers, making it an effective tool for creative projects or presentations. Additionally, LG CreateBoard enables screen and content sharing, making it an excellent tool for seamless collaboration even with remote team members.

In the ideation space of the lecture room, there are two smart boards—one mounted on the wall and the other a stand-alone unit. Students freely share their opinions by writing on them.

Various Teaching Templates

LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky note, fostering active student participation and facilitating intuitive lessons.

During class, one student is writing on the digital whiteboard screen, while another is using a ruler tool from the toolbar menu.

Easy to Save / Import / Export

LG CreateBoard incorporates straightforward import and export features. Resources can be saved and directly imported to and from Google Drive or OneDrive. After meetings, you can directly send emails to share materials, or scan a QR code to transfer them to your personal device.

Materials for the meeting can be easily imported, saved, and exported thanks to the digital whiteboard's various functions.

LG CreateBoard Lab

LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software

An interactive smart board is mounted on the wall of the conference room, with the intuitive menu bar displayed on the screen.

Tools for Fluid Discussion

A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication. Also, users can personalize the menu bar with their most frequently used tools, thereby improving their work efficiency.

Materials for the meeting can be easily imported, saved, and exported thanks to the digital whiteboard's various functions.

During the presentation, a woman is using the web browser feature, searching in real time, and sharing the results with others.

Web Browser

When you need a reference during a discussion, you can access various online information in real time with the simple click of a web browser. The necessary information found on the internet can be easily dragged and dropped into the material you’re creating, enhancing the productivity of your meetings.

* Users can drag and drop text, images, links, etc.

LG CreateBoard Lab supporting multi-OS is compatible with various devices.

Multi-OS Support

LG CreateBoard Lab offers multi-OS support, allowing users to utilize it not only with LG CreateBoard but also with other devices. This enables users to maintain a seamless experience on tablets, laptops, and various other devices, even outside the classroom.

* Certain features may not be supported depending on the operating system.
* LG CreateBoard Lab is compatible with Android, Windows, Chrome, and the Web.

LG CreateBoard Share

LG CreateBoard Share offers a wireless screen sharing feature, providing users with a flexible discussion environment. Users can share their screen from their own PC, tablet, or smartphone, simplifying the process of sharing and collaborating on team projects or presentation materials.

The materials displayed on the interactive digital board are wirelessly shared and shown identically on laptops, tablets, and smartphones simultaneously.

* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC, tablet, or smartphone (via website) within the same network.

* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).

* LG CreateBoard Share app is compatible with Android 5.1 and higher, iOS 12.0 and higher, and MacOS 11.0 and higher.

Wireless ScreenShare Feature for Seamless Meeting Environment

LG CreateBoard Share establishes a seamless and stable meeting room without the need for extra cables or connections. Presenters can now share their screens without the need to inconveniently move around and unplug and plug cables each time the presenter changes. With the capability to share up to 9 screens in real-time, it’s possible to display multiple people’s materials simultaneously when needed, thereby enhancing the efficiency of collaboration.

Two images are shown side by side for a before-and-after comparison. One image displays multiple cables connected to different devices used for screen sharing during the meeting. The other image shows a tidy table with screen sharing facilitated wirelessly through the wireless screenshare feature, eliminating the need for multiple cables.

Users can access LG CreateBoard Share, a wireless screenshare solution, by simply entering a 6-digit code.

Simple Connection to LG CreateBoard Share

Users can easily utilize the wireless screen sharing feature via LG CreateBoard Share app, and even without the app, they can still conveniently access this feature through the website. A quick connection to LG CreateBoard Share can be established by entering a 6-digit code.

Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Meeting Room

Wireless screen sharing empowers presenters to navigate freely within a meeting room, unencumbered by cables. This feature enables them to seamlessly control their presentations directly from their own devices. In addition, they can conveniently send photos and videos stored on their personal devices, enhancing the fluidity and richness of their presentations.

A presentation is underway in the meeting room equipped with an interactive smart board, with the presenter seamlessly controlling his materials via wireless screen sharing on his tablet.

Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Classroom

In the classroom, the lecturer or presenter doesn’t need to conduct the lesson near the LG CreateBoard, but can flexibly conduct the lesson from anywhere in the classroom. This promotes a more flexible classroom environment and can help keep students more focused.

In the classroom equipped with an digital whiteboard, a presenter conducts a session, managing presentation materials on his tablet via wireless screen sharing.

LG's interactive digital board ensures content security through its Secure Mode feature, which prevents unauthorized screen sharing.

Secure Mode

LG CreateBoard Share supports Secure Mode, which allows users to grant permissions for sharing. Secure Mode prevents unauthorized users from sharing their screen.

LG ConnectedCare

LG ConnectedCare is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard and LG signage displays. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.

LG ConnectedCare enables the remote management of the LG CreateBoard and digital signage for scheduling, broadcasting videos, images, and audio, as well as live streaming.

* ‘LG ConnectedCare’ needs to be purchased separately.

* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Dashboard

The LG ConnectedCare dashboard allows you to view and monitor multiple devices at the same time, thereby saving time and boosting efficiency.

Dashboards available on LG ConnectedCare are currently being displayed.

Remote-control

The LG ConnectedCare enables centralized and simple control of digital signage connected to the system. Frequently used functions such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment can be applied remotely

The IT manager can remotely control devices in the classroom such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment functions.

Broadcasting

Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare. Company events or announcements can be broadcasted remotely from the cental system at once.

Company notices are remotely broadcast on multiple screens installed in the office, lobby, and break area.

Alert Message

In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students to swiftly perceive the situation and promptly take safety action.

LG ConnectedCare allows for remote broadcasting, enabling the ability to send a message to multiple selected devices at once.

Google Certification

LG's interactive digital board is a Google Certified display, so users have the convenience of accessing a variety of Google services on it.

Google Certification

LG CreateBoard has received Google certification, enabling users to seamlessly integrate with the Google ecosystem by connecting their Google accounts.

* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.
* A Google account is required to access the Google ecosystem.

A woman is browsing the Google Play Store, downloading educational apps. This is possible as LG CreateBoard is a Google Certified interactive digital board.

Google Play Store

Users have access to the Google Play Store, where they can download a wide range of applications, including educationrelated games, tools, and more for an expanded experience.

* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.
* A Google account is required to access the Google Play Store.

Secure Functions

The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.

Screen Lock

Users can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. This protective measure can be set up in the Settings menu, safeguarding the device from unauthorized access.

The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.

The LG interactive digital board can be set to disable USBs connected to displays for security purposes.

USB Lock Mode

USB Lock Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential when being used in spaces where security is critical.

The LG interactive digital board can be set to automatically delete files after a specific period of time.

Auto-remove Files

Users can set LG CreateBoard to delete files regularly for enhanced security.

Other Features

In the meeting room, individuals are actively exchanging ideas by writing on the LG's interactive digital board screen at the same time.

Multi-touch

LG CreateBoard boasts a multi-touch functionality that can concurrently detect up to 50 touch points. This feature facilitates simultaneous touch and gesture inputs from multiple users, fostering easy collaboration and idea sharing among team members. This enables efficient interaction in group activities or meetings.

The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections, easily transmits data, and can charge devices with up to 65W.

C-type Connection

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.

The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.

Bluetooth Connectivity

The LG's smart board can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.

Bluetooth Connectivity

LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices such as a speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline classes can proceed smoothly.

The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.

LG interactive digital board has ports on the front such as USB and HDMI.

Front Connectivity Design

LG CreateBoard is designed with front display ports, making it easy for users to connect or disconnect cables.

* Some ports including the power connector, are located on the side and back of the unit.

LG's interactive digital board is mounted on the lecture room wall, and a remote lecture is being conducted through its screen, using the front-facing speakers and subwoofer.

Front Speaker and Subwoofer

LG CreateBoard delivers audio clarity with powerful front-facing speakers and a dedicated subwoofer. LG CreateBoard provides reliable sound quality that supports effective communication and collaboration without the need for additional audio equipment.

Thanks to the LG digital board's flicker-free function, even if users look at the screen for a long time, they can use the device with more comfort.

Advanced Eye-care

LG CreateBoard has introduced a flicker-free function. With the reduced flickering of the monitor’s backlight, users can use the device with more comfort even when using it for a long time.

* All sizes of TR3DQ models received official Flicker Free certification from TUV Rheinland. (January 2025 ~ January 2028). In the flicker-free test, it is confirmed that there is no visible flicker and no invisible flicker defined by the test standards in the range of 0 to 3,000 Hz at various brightness settings.

The built-in OPS slot makes installing an OPS easy, providing users with more extended functionality including various PC functions and Windows software without needing external desktops.

Built-in OPS Slot

LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing users to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop. This enables various PC functions and Windows software.

* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
* OPS slot is sold separately

The multi-screen mode features a function that displays multiple screens simultaneously.

Multi-screen Mode

LG CreateBoard supports a multi-screen mode, allowing users to utilize multiple screens simultaneously. Users can take notes, play videos, and browse the web at the same time, thereby enhancing work efficiency.


* Multi window mode may not work for some apps.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65"

  • Panel Technology

    VA

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    400nit (typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    5000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    5000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit+FRC, 1.07G

  • Response Time

    6.5ms

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs(L50, Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    X / O

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    O(3, Front1/Back2)

  • DP In

    O(1)

  • RGB In

    O(1, VGA)

  • Audio In

    O(1)

  • RS232C In

    O(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    O(1)

  • USB In

    "USB3.0 Type A(5) - Front2/Back2/Top1 USB2.0 Type A(1), USB Type-C(2, For the front 1, PD 65W without OPS/ DP-Alt ) - Front1/Back1"

  • HDMI Out

    O(1)

  • Audio Out

    O(1), Optical O(1, SPDIF)

  • Touch USB

    O(3, Front1/Back2)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    O(1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B：25.6/15/15/43.5mm

  • Weight (Head)

    34.75Kg

  • Packed Weight

    41.55Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1488.4×907.5×99.7mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1628×1014×185mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    O (Slot type)

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    O

  • Power Indicator

    O

  • Local Key Operation

    O

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    Android14(EDLA)

  • Booting Logo Image

    O

  • RS232C Sync

    O (LG RS232C Command)

  • PIP

    O(1) external source

  • PBP

    O(4)

  • Screen Share

    O (CreateBoard Share)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    O

  • Crestron Connected

    O

  • Smart Energy Saving

    O (Energy Saving)

  • Wake on LAN

    O

  • Network Ready

    O (Fast Power On)

  • HDMI-CEC

    O

  • webRTC

    O(CreateBoard Share website mirr used WebRTC)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0℃ to 40℃

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 90%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    140W(measured:130W)

  • Max.

    295W(measured:270W)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    TBD

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    O

  • DPM

    O

  • Power off

    ＜0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    "speaker：O (20Wx2 + 20W) output：O (18Wx2 + 18W)"

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    "IEC 62368-1:2018; UL 62368-1:2019"

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    O / O

  • ePEAT(US only)

    O(Bronze)

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    O(Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    O

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    O

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    "English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Kazakh, Catalan, Basque, Japanese,Estonian, Lithunian"

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    WIB6540B

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    O

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    O

  • Power Protection

    O

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3.2mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    88% (Typ.)

  • Operating System Support

    "Windows 10/ Windows 8/ Windows 7/ Android/ Linux/ macOS (Linux/ macOS 는 1 Point 터치 지원)"

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max 50 Point

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Octa core A73x4 +A53x4 (A311D2)

  • GPU

    Mali-G52 MP8

  • Memory(RAM)

    8GB

  • Storage

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi

    WiFi 6E

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.3

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 14(EDLA)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

