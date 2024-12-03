We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ULTRA HD LARGE MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY 84TR3B
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
84" (213cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
350cd/m2 (Typ), 300cd/m2 with Protection Glass
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-glare Haze 10%
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Orientation
Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP(1), DVI-D(1)(w/o HDCP), Component AV(1), Audio(1), USB 3.0(1), USB 2.0(2)
-
Output
Audio(1), External Speaker(L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR/Light Sensor(1), Pentray Control(1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
34.0mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,951 x 1,137 x 112mm
-
Weight (Head)
104kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2,050 x 1,261 x 330mm
-
Packed Weight
119.1kg
-
VESA TM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400mm, M8
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Auto Power/Source Memory, Key Lock, DPM Select, File Play with USB, Internal Memory(8GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
400W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
30% ±5%
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR 22, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
Yes (MP500, MP700)
-
External Media Player Attachable
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign W/Lite
No
-
SuperSign C
Yes
-
Interactive White Board S/W
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Power Cord, Remote Controller(2ea batteries included), IR/Light Sensor Receiver, USB 2.0 Cable, HDMI 2.0 Cable, Display Port Cable, Cable Tie(2ea), Touch Pen(2ea), Pen Tray(1ea), Eye-Bolt Assy(2ea), Screw Package, ESG
-
Optional
Media Player : MP700/MP500, External Speaker : SP-2100, Pentray : KT-WT1(TBD)