Flexible Curved Open Frame
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
400/150 cd/m2 (APL1 25%/100%)
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000 : 1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Life Time (Typ.)
30,000 hrs
-
Operation Hours
18 hrs / 7 days (moving video only)
-
Orientation
Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio (Fixed/Off/Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)
0.6/0.6/6.7/6.7 mm(Flat, Off Bezel)5.0/10.6/7.6/7.6 mm(Flat, On Bezel)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0 mm (Head, w/Pem-nut)
1,224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4 mm (Head Only)
Signage Box: 413 x 353 x 57.3 mm
-
Weight
Set: 9.9 kg
Signage Box: 3.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,350 x 837 x 250 mm
-
Packed Weight
17 kg
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Internal Memory (64GB), Temperature Sensor, webOS 3.0+, USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager, Failover (USB/DP/HDMI/Internal Memory), Content Sync. (RS232C/Local Network), Video Tag(2), OSD/ Content Rotation, Gapless Playback, Tile Mode, Setting Data Cloning, Firmware Update by Network, SNMP, ISM Mode, DPM, Wake on LAN, HDMI-CEC2, Crestron Connected®
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
309 W4 / 318 W4
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+ / Control
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (220mm x 4ea for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)
-
Optional
Curvature Calibrator (ACC-CC-EF5E)